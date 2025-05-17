Bryce Harper Sends 2-Word Message After Setting Huge Milestone

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a much-needed bounce back victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, as they earned an 8-4 victory after they dropped two out of three in their previous series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Along the way, star first baseman Bryce Harper reached a major individual milestone, but after the game, he made it clear that he had no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

Harper enjoyed another strong night at the plate for Philadelphia, as he racked up three hits and a walk in five plate appearances. Harper drove in a pair of runs while also scoring twice, and he nabbed a stolen base as the cherry on top. It was his RBI single in the fifth inning, though, that saw Harper reach a prestigious milestone that only further solidifies his billing as one of the greatest sluggers of his generation.

Bryce Harper Nabs RBI No. 1,000 with Phillies on Friday

Harper entered the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2010 MLB draft, landing with the Washington Nationals. Despite shouldering immense expectations, Harper rocketed to the majors, and he hasn’t looked back. Harper won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2012 right after finding his way to the big leagues, and he’s earned eight All-Star selections in addition to a pair of MVP Awards since then.

The only thing Harper doesn’t have at this point of his career that he desperately wants is a World Series trophy. Harper just missed out on winning a championship with the Nationals, as they won in 2019, which was his first year with the Phillies after he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract in free agency. Philadelphia made it to the World Series in 2022, but they ended up falling in six games to the Houston Astros.

The Phillies have remained a top team over the past few seasons, and Harper will once again look to be one of the driving forces on their quest to go on a deep playoff run. On Friday, Harper racked up the 1,000th RBI of his career with his fifth inning single, but after the game, he made it clear he wasn’t content, offering a quick two-word message as a brief reaction for his latest achievement.

“Not enough,” Harper said in a postgame interview after Philadelphia’s latest victory.

Bryce Harper, Phillies Looking to Keep on Picking up Wins vs. the Pirates

Part of Harper’s greatness is his desire to keep on going out and producing on a nightly basis, and that’s precisely what he has managed to do early on in the 2025 season. Harper has enjoyed another solid start to the season, as he’s posting a .248 batting average with seven home runs and 25 RBIs through his first 44 games.

Philadelphia is once again battling the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for control of the National League East division, so picking up as many wins as they can against the Pirates will be imperative. They are in action once again on Saturday night, as Zack Wheeler will take the mound against Carmen Mlodzinski.