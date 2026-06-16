Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change During Marlins Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Miami Marlins (at home).

The Phillies are coming off a 7-0 win on Monday.

Bryce Harper (who started at first base) finished with one RBI and one walk in three at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/16 B. Marsh LF K. Schwarber 1B B. Harper DH A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS J. Luzardo SP”

Harper has been moved to DH for Tuesday’s game.

The two-time MVP is currently batting .253 with 63 hits, 15 home runs, 40 RBIs, 46 runs and five stolen bases in 72 games.

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Phillies.

He helped lead the franchise to the World Series in 2022.

Before Philadelphia, the eight-time MLB All-Star had spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup:

Jack Fritz: “Wow Mattingly did it. 1. Marsh 2. Schwarber 3. Harper Love it. Try and blitz the right-handed starter and worry about match-ups later in the game.”

@SleeperPhillies: “Some MAJOR lineup changes from Don Mattingly. Brandon Marsh to the leadoff spot Kyle Schwarber if at 1B tonight”

@MyPhilliesHat: “Was thinking literally 30 minutes ago that marsh should be leadoff let’s go man”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 39-33 record in 72 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 20-17 in 37 games at home).

Following two more games with the Marlins, the Phillies will host the New York Mets on Thursday night.