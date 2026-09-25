Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper Gets Honest About Playoff Chances After Brewers Loss

With a chance to potentially clinch a postseason berth, the Philadelphia Phillies have dropped back-to-back games to the Milwaukee Brewers. Their lead has shrunk to two games, but they still control their postseason fate.

“We’re in the driver’s seat, so we got to win and take care of our business,” said Phillies star Bryce Harper on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We can’t really worry about other teams and what they’re doing.”

Harper made similar comments after their loss to the Atlanta Braves on September 12. Since those remarks, the club is 5-5. The Phillies have stumbled in September, going from an outside shot at the National League East division title to sweating through the final weekend of the season.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Comments on NL Wild Card Race

Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch a postseason berth has been stuck at two for the last couple of days. The two losses to the Brewers, plus unfavorable out-of-town scores, have kept the Phillies from clinching.

The Phillies will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the final weekend of the season. That could be a challenge, as the Rays carry the best record in the American League. By winning two of three in that series, they can avoid any worst-case scenario.

“Obviously Tampa is a great team as well,” said Harper. “So got to go out and play our baseball.”

If the Phillies fail to win their series against Tampa Bay, that leaves the door open for a team like the Arizona Diamondbacks to sneak into the final Wild Card spot. Arizona holds the tiebreaker due to a better intradivisional record.

Philadelphia will take extra interest in the Padres’ finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A loss by San Diego opens another avenue for the Phillies to clinch a postseason spot if the Diamondbacks sweep the Padres.

There are a lot of moving parts in what’s been a rollercoaster season. Expected to be a major factor in the postseason picture, the club will be sweating through the final weekend to learn their fate.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies will need a strong start from left-hander Cristopher Sanchez with their season in the balance. Sanchez will try to cement his bid to finish as a National League Cy Young Award finalist.

The club moved the left-hander up a day to line him up for a potential Game 2 start in the Wild Card Series. However, he’ll need his best start of the year to put the Phillies in that position.

As Bryce Harper has said, the Phillies still are in the driver’s seat for their postseason fate and can’t worry about anything else. They hold a two-game lead over the Diamondbacks and can clinch with only three games to go. However, each loss cracks that door more open.