Bryce Harper Gets Training From Iconic Movie Character in New Ad

The “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise famously features vikings forming an alliance with dragons, who they then domesticate and “train” to help fight evil.

But in a new ad for the live action “How to Train Your Dragon” (2025), releasing on June 13, 2025 the roles are reversed – and it’s Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper being trained by Toothless, the most popular dragon from the films!

The advertisement opens with Harper hitting baseballs at a local field that are enveloped in a purplish fire while the popular theme from the films “Test Drive” plays in the background and a shadow of a dragon can be seen overhead. One of Harper’s hits even leaves a hole in a fielder’s glove.

Bryce Harper is in a How To Train Your Dragon commercial training with … Toothless 🔥🐉 pic.twitter.com/lbeJEeb6G8 — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2025

A young fan watching nearby asks Harper just how he is doing this.

“I got a new trainer,” Harper says, pointing his bat towards the sky.

The camera pans to live-action Toothless, who soars through the sky and lands next to Harper and the kid. Harper agrees to let the kid try hitting with Toothless, and the Night Fury playfully is hit with a baseball as the title card for the film shows and the ad ends.

MLB is Giving Away Harper’s Bat Used in The Commercial

Shortly after the ad was released online for the first time, the MLB posted on X that they were giving away the bat that Harper used in the commercial.

Want Bryce Harper’s autographed How To Train Your Dragon bat that he used in the commercial? 👀 Repost and reply for a chance to win it! https://t.co/m871qeFqzh pic.twitter.com/nRsPpmsVCp — MLB (@MLB) May 30, 2025

The bat, made by Victus, is also “How To Train Your Dragon” themed. The bat features Toothless’s green eyes, that purple fire/lightning that was enveloping Harper’s hits in the commercial, as well as Harper’s jersey number 3.

If that wasn’t cool enough, Harper autographed the bat himself with gold ink and even left an inscription. The inscription is hard to make out in the photo, but looks to be the Bible verse Luke 1:37, a verse that Harper has inscribed along with his autographs before.

One lucky fan that enters the social media contest will be taking home this unique piece of memorabilia!

Harper is Currently Dealing With An Injury

On Saturday May 31, 2025, Bryce Harper was out of the Phillies’ lineup once again

Harper hasn’t seen the field since Tuesday May 27, 2025, when he was hit in the elbow by a 95-mph fastball thrown by Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider.

He is set to miss his fourth straight game, but hasn’t hit the injured list and remains day-to-day.

The Phillies are 1-2 since Harper went down, but remain in first place in the NL East with a one-game lead over the New York Mets.

The Phillies finish out a three-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and Sunday, June 1, 2025 then have an off day on Monday, June 2, 2025 before hitting the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays. Harper is a candidate to play as soon as Sunday, June 1, 2025, but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t return until the Phillies begin their series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Phillies fans can’t wait to get their star back — and “How To Train Your Dragon” fans can’t wait to see the live action movie hit theaters on June 13, 2025.