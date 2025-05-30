Bryce Harper Breaks Silence On Injury That Could Impact Phillies’ Upcoming Series

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has provided a much-needed update on his lingering right elbow injury that forced him to miss both games of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Harper remains cautiously optimistic about avoiding a stint on the injured list, but the pain and swelling in his elbow continue to raise concerns as the Phillies prepare for a crucial upcoming series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper Not Ready For Return Just Yet

He is “still super sore” and has not regained enough range of motion to return to full swinging or game action, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philly. The injury happened earlier this week when Harper was hit by a fastball from Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, resulting in a right elbow contusion. Although X-rays showed no fractures, Harper continues to deal with pain that is affecting his recovery timeline.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson is taking a cautious approach to Harper’s rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of avoiding compensation injuries that could arise if Harper returns too quickly.

“He’s going to miss a few games, I would think,” Thomson said Thursday, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly. “Moving forward, I don’t know. We’ll check it out tomorrow. It’s not an IL or anything like that. Not at this point.”

Phillies Tweak Lineup In Harper’s Absence

Philadelphia split Thursday’s doubleheader, winning the first game 5–4 but losing the nightcap 9–3. Harper’s offensive production and leadership will be crucial as Philadelphia looks to gain momentum in the upcoming home series against the Brewers.

Alec Bohm will likely draw the start at first base, while Edmundo Sosa takes over third.

While Harper is not expected to be placed on the injured list, his return date remains uncertain. He has begun light defensive work, including fielding ground balls and making underhand throws, but has not yet resumed batting practice. The Phillies’ medical team is closely monitoring his progress, hoping Harper can return soon without risking further injury.

Thomson also mentioned the possibility of Harper adopting an elbow guard to protect against future injuries. However, Harper reportedly finds the guard restrictive and has been hesitant to wear it during games.

As the Phillies enter this critical stretch of the season (popping up No. 1 on many power rankings boards), all eyes remain on Harper’s injury status. His health and availability will certainly play a factor in Philadelphia’s 2025 playoff aspirations, making each update on his recovery crucial

The consensus at the moment is that Harper will overcome this setback soon, and return to form after a few tune-up appearances.