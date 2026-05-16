Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Made MLB History In Pirates Game

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies continued their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Phillies won by a score of 6-0.

Bryce Harper finished with one home run, three RBI’s and two walks.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “Cristopher Sanchez with a 13-strikeout complete-game shutout in the Phillies’ 6-0 victory over the Pirates. And the Phillies, who were 9-19, finally are back to .500”

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Made MLB History

With his home run, Harper made MLB history.

He has now tied Rocky Colavito (374) for 84th on the all-time list.

Jeff Kerr of 97.3 ESPN FM wrote: “Bryce Harper hit his 374th career HR, tying Rocky Colavito for 84th on the all-time HR list. Next up? Manny Machado with 375. Harper is on pace for 39 HR this season.”

Harper is in his eighth year playing for the Phillies.

He is currently batting .283 with 47 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 46 games.

Social Media Reacts To Harper’s Latest Home Run

Here’s what people were saying about Harper:

MLB: “Baseball DESTROYED 💥 Bryce Harper just hit a 457-foot homer off the batter’s eye 😮”

@SlangsOnSports: “Bryce Harper !! 457 ft That’s his longest homer since a 460-footer on 6/9/22”

@DTonPirates: “Three batters in, 3-0 Phillies. Bryce Harper hits one halfway up the batter’s eye. 457 feet. Won’t see many hit further. Ever.”

@NathanAckerman_: “Bryce Harper is on pace for 37 homers, which would be the second-most of his career, ranking in between his two MVP seasons.”

Underdog MLB: “Bryce Harper BOMB, 457 feet 5th HR this month”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have completely turned around their season.

They are now 23-23 in 46 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 7-3 (and they are 11-11 in 22 games on the road).

On Sunday afternoon, they will look to go for the sweep of the Pirates.