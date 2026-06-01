Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Statement After Dodgers Loss

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies played the final game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in California).

They lost by a score of 9-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Bryce Harper finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Statement

After the loss, Harper met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Despite the tough loss, the Phillies had a solid road trip (going 4-2).

Harper: “Just gotta keep plugging along… June starts tomorrow, so have a good June. We won the month of May, so that’s huge for us. Just gotta continue to win months and get to where we need to be at the end… 4-2 on the road trip out west. Obviously, you want to go 6-0, 5-1, but 4-2. We’re usually pretty bad over here early, I feel like early in the season. 4-2, going home… Excited for June.”

Harper is now batting .261 with 54 hits, 13 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 59 games this season.

He is in his eighth year playing for the Phillies (after seven with the Washington Nationals).

Ryan M. Spaeder wrote (before Sunday’s game): “#Phillies Bryce Harper leads all of baseball with 60 plate appearances with two outs and no one on base. He has done so at least once in 43 games this season, also tops in MLB. Stop batting him third—whether he likes it or not.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have turned around their season after a slow start.

They are the third-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

On the road, the Phillies have gone 16-13 in 29 games away from Citizens Bank Park.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote: “With the Phillies loss today in LA and losing the series to the Dodgers, the Phillies are only averaging 2.50 runs since May 19, tied for worst in baseball. But the Phillies are 21-10 under Don Mattingly. One of the best records in the majors since he took over.”

The Phillies will now be off on Monday.

They will start a series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday (at home).