Bryce Harper Sends Strong Message on Phillies’ Trade Deadline Needs

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Miami Marlins for the second consecutive night on Tuesday, suffering a 1-0 loss.

Philadelphia has now lost six of its last seven games, and with the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching, there is a growing belief that the team needs to make moves. Veteran superstar Bryce Harper made that clear during his postgame interview following the loss.

Harper Reveals Phillies’ Trade Deadline Needs

While Harper did not mention any specific players the Phillies should target, he made it clear that he believes the team needs reinforcements.

When asked if he thinks the Phillies have a lineup capable of beating elite pitching in October, Harper’s response was quick.

“Yeah, I think we need some help. I think we’ve proved pretty much all year that we have done a pretty good job, but anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements I think it helps.”

“I think we need some help.” Bryce Harper was blunt when asked if the Phillies lineup can beat good pitching come October pic.twitter.com/sBLmuZUgg9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2026

Harper was then asked whether that help would be better served coming in the form of a pitcher or a hitter.

“I think both,” Harper added. “I think, obviously everybody knows what we need.”

Phillies Right Now

From a pitching perspective, it would not hurt for Philadelphia to add another bullpen arm or a starter to help the back end of the rotation. However, entering the postseason with Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez gives the Phillies one of the strongest 1-2 pitching tandems in baseball.

Not to mention, Philadelphia remains in the mix for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and was reportedly among the teams scouting his start last weekend, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

However, the Phillies’ biggest need may be adding another bat. While the market appears to be valuing right-handed hitters highly, adding a legitimate offensive piece who can consistently get on base and help spark the lineup would make plenty of sense if the front office truly believes this team can compete for a World Series title.

As of now, Philadelphia is 57-51 overall, sits second in the NL East, and would enter the postseason as the second of three Wild Card teams if the season ended today.