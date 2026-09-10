Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryce Harper News During Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies play the final game of their series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. After defeating Houston in their most recent game, they will be looking to pick up another victory in this one.

Now, as the Phillies prepare for their game against the Astros, they have announced some news regarding Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Position Change vs. Astros

After being the Phillies’ DH in their most recent game against the Astros, Bryce Harper will be moving back to right field for Thursday’s matchup.

With Harper switching to right field, Kyle Schwarber will be Philadelphia’s DH for their series finale against the Astros.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their upcoming game against the Astros.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

R. Marchan C

Taking a Gander at Harper’s 2026 Season With the Phillies So Far

Harper has appeared in 146 games so far this season with the Phillies, where he has recorded 27 home runs, 28 doubles, 82 RBI, and a .271 batting average. With numbers like these, he has once again been one of Philadelphia’s most important players this campaign.

Harper is also entering this game with hits in each of his last two games. Now, the star slugger will be looking to extend his hitting streak for Philadelphia against the Astros on Thursday from here.