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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryce Harper News During Astros Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies play the final game of their series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. After defeating Houston in their most recent game, they will be looking to pick up another victory in this one.

Now, as the Phillies prepare for their game against the Astros, they have announced some news regarding Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Position Change vs. Astros

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 31: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After being the Phillies’ DH in their most recent game against the Astros, Bryce Harper will be moving back to right field for Thursday’s matchup.

With Harper switching to right field, Kyle Schwarber will be Philadelphia’s DH for their series finale against the Astros.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their upcoming game against the Astros.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Crawford CF

R. Marchan C

Taking a Gander at Harper’s 2026 Season With the Phillies So Far

Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 24: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the dugout against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Harper has appeared in 146 games so far this season with the Phillies, where he has recorded 27 home runs, 28 doubles, 82 RBI, and a .271 batting average. With numbers like these, he has once again been one of Philadelphia’s most important players this campaign.

Harper is also entering this game with hits in each of his last two games. Now, the star slugger will be looking to extend his hitting streak for Philadelphia against the Astros on Thursday from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryce Harper News During Astros Series

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