Bryce Harper Wants MLB to Make Major Home Run Derby Change

With the MLB All-Star festivities set to take place at Citizens Bank Park next week, it’s only fitting that the Philadelphia Phillies have some representation.

Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber announced they will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

They are the first teammates to compete in the same Home Run Derby since Schwarber and Javier Baez did so in 2018.

Interestingly enough, Harper also won the event at his home ballpark in Washington, D.C., that year during his final season with the Nationals.

Harper’s Home Run Derby suggestion

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Harper noted that he would like MLB to change the rules and allow Home Run Derby competitors to use metal bats when the gold balls enter play.

“Bryce Harper has a fun idea for the HR Derby: When the gold balls are brought into play, let the hitters swing aluminum bats. That would be a show… and you might see balls leave Citizens Bank Park,” Olney posted.

Bryce Harper wants MLB to let Home Run Derby participants use metal bats during the bonus round, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/QhCE5JQqSL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2026

The change would likely produce significantly more home runs because baseballs come off metal bats much faster than wood. It would also almost certainly create a greater safety risk for fans in the stands and the children in the outfield catching fly balls and fielding ground balls.

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@BigBillyMazza: “Would have to remove the kids in the outfield and put nets up around the entire outfield for safety but it would be awesome.”

@teamhater69: “Great idea, but absolutely do NOT have the kids in the outfield.”

@tristcnn: “Cool concept but ridiculously dangerous for the fans.”

@ITFDBLA: “Great idea just get everyone off the field.”

Harper’s 2026 Campaign

This season, Harper is batting .261 with 86 hits, 20 home runs, and 57 RBIs while posting a .503 slugging percentage and an .870 OPS.

After initially struggling to find a pitcher, Harper revealed Friday that Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel will throw to him. Ebel pitched to Schwarber during last year’s HR Derby, helping him win the event.