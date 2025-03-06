Bryce Harper Wants to Stay with the Phillies “a Long Time” Amid Contract Extension Talks

The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper’s agent Scott Boras have “discussed an extension with the Phillies,” according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Harper will be entering his seventh season with Philadelphia and his 14th season in the MLB. The two-time MVP is closing in on 350 career home runs and 1000 RBIs and has been everything the Phillies signed the superstar to be.

So what does his future with the Phillies look like?

Bryce Harper’s Current Situation

When asked about his current contract by The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Harper responded, “I haven’t really thought too much about that. I want to be here for a long time — playing into my 40s. I mean, that’s the biggest thing for me. So I want to get that done.”

Harper initially signed with the Phillies before the 2019 season. The deal was for $330 million over 13 seasons, with an average annual value of $25.4 million. That AAV now sits at 54th highest in the MLB and the current contract ends when he will be 38 years old. With Harper wanting to play longer and being underpaid in terms of AAV, it makes a lot of sense why a new deal could be on the horizon.

According to Rosenthal, “The matter hardly is urgent.” Even with seven years remaining on Harper’s current contract, Boras talked about the negotiations that have happened back in December: “There’s no question that, you know, those dynamics are being discussed. John and Dave have taken the time to talk to me about it. So we’re in a place where there’s very good communication and understanding of what’s going on.” Both Harper and the Phillies’ organization want him to finish his career in red, white, and blue.

What a New Contract May Look Like

Back when Harper signed in 2019, Manny Machado also signed a 10 year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres. The deals were comparable, however, Machado’s contract had an opt-out five years into the deal. This led to the Padres extending Machado after his 2022 season in order to avoid him opting out and potentially leaving San Diego. Machado’s extension was for $350 million over 11 years (an AAV of $31.8 mil).

While, Harper’s deal doesn’t include an opt-out, an extension could look somewhat similar to what Machado received. Harper may not receive as many additional years on his extension, as an 11 year deal would expire in his mid-40s. With that said, few would argue the future Hall of Famer isn’t worth more than $25.4 per year. An increase in his salary to over $30 million AAV and a few years added to the deal seems deserved.

Despite all the extension talks this offseason, Harper is still focused on the 2025 season. In his career, Harper has a .911 OPS, eight All-Star appearances, two MVPs, four Silver Sluggers, is a Home Run Derby Champion, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2012. Harper’s career is filled with accolades, but there is still one thing he is chasing: “That World Series. That’s what you want to do. All those things will take care of themselves if you’re winning and if you’re staying healthy.”