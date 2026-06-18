8-Year MLB Veteran Makes Decision on Phillies Future After Painter’s Demotion

The Philadelphia Phillies could soon recall an eight-year MLB veteran to help the pitching staff.

Philadelphia optioned Painter to Triple-A after another horrible start on June 17. The Phillies didn’t announce a corresponding move, but one decision could force their move.

Phillies insiders Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reported that Bryse Wilson triggered his upward mobility clause, which could force Philadelphia to add him to the 26-man roster.

“Bryse Wilson, according to a league source, recently triggered an upward mobility clause in his minor-league contract,” the article read. “Wilson may be able to secure a job with another team if the Phillies do not add him to their roster. He has a 12-inning scoreless streak at Triple A with 14 strikeouts and seven walks. But he has produced a 6.29 ERA in 54 1/3 innings this season. The Phillies have an open spot on the 40-man roster.

“Much of the current issue can be traced back to the offseason, when the Phillies failed to obtain usable rotation depth. They signed Wilson and Tucker Davidson to minor-league deals. Both have struggled at Triple A.”

Wilson made his MLB debut in 2018 and spent parts of four seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He has also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago White Sox, and can pitch a couple of innings out of the bullpen.

In his MLB career, Wilson is 20-23 with a 4.82 ERA in 163 games, including 57 starts.

Phillies Demote Painter

After another rough start on June 17, the Phillies had to option Painter to Triple-A.

Painter had been struggling mightily, and interim manager Don Mattingly felt like the move was necessary.

“You still have to perform and get people out,” Mattingly said. “You like the fact that you’re gaining experience by being around the big league pitching coach, being around Wheels and the other veteran pitchers — all those things can help you. But you still have to perform.”

Following the rough outing, it was revealed that the only Phillies pitcher with a worse ERA than Painter through his first 14 career outings (minimum 50 IP) was Ralph Head in 1923.

So, Painter felt like he needed to find himself as a pitcher again.

“It’s very frustrating,” Painter said. “You want to go out there and have success all the time, so not being able to do that has been very hard. … Just kind of leaving fastballs over the middle of the plate; fastball is getting hit right now. So I think we just got to evaluate, and try to find out who I am as a pitcher right now.”

Painter is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts this season.

Philadelphia Has Explored Trade Talks

Although Wilson triggered his upward mobility clause, the Phillies could explore the trade market.

There is no timeframe for Painter to return to the MLB, so Gelb and Varnes revealed the team is exploring the trade market for a backend starter.

“The Phillies, according to multiple league sources, have engaged teams in recent weeks about the availability of certain starting pitchers. Think swingman types who could be a fifth starter or pitch as long relievers in the bullpen. It’s June, and no team is looking to shed viable starting pitching at this time of year, so any outside acquisition right now would be difficult,” the article read.

The Phillies are 40-34 and in second place in the Wild Card spot.