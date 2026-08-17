Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change Before Marlins Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Phillies finished off a sweep over the Minnesota Twins with a 7-5 win that featured a 5-0 comeback on Sunday.

Second baseman Bryson Stott went 1-for-5 in the win on Sunday while batting second.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the series opener on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 8/17 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 3B B. Marsh LF J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF C. Sánchez SP”

With the return of Trea Turner to the starting lineup, after a day off on Sunday, Stott has been moved to the No. 6 spot in the team’s lineup. It will mark the 48th time that Stott has served as the Phillies No. 6 hitter. He’s had success out of that spot, as he’s batting .292 with a 118 WRC+ in 186 plate appearances.

Overall, Stott is batting .265 with 110 hits, 25 doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 53 runs, 57 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 119 games.

Phillies Right Now

After the sweep over the Minnesota Twins, the Philadelphia Phillies improved to 67-58 and are now 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. The Phillies have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. They currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

Left-hander Christopher Sánchez is set to make his 26th start of the season on Monday. Sánchez enters Monday’s game with a 15-4 record and a 2.54 ERA in 155.2 innings. Sánchez had a strong last outing as he did not allow a run over six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He currently leads MLB with 15 wins.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins improved to 64-61 with a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Marlins have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. Despite this solid stretch, the Marlins are now three games behind the San Diego Padres for the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Right-hander Janson Junk is expected to start for the Marlins on Monday. It would mark his 18th start of the season. Junk has a 6-7 record and a 4.41 ERA in 87.2 innings this season.