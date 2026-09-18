Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Change Before Mets Game

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Phillies won 3-0 on Thursday.

Bryson Stott went 2-for-3 in the win.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 9/18 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF T. Mayza SP”

After batting sixth in Thursday’s win, Bryson Stott has been moved down one spot in the lineup despite registering two hits in yesterday’s contest.

It will mark Stott’s 31st game appearing out of the No. 7 spot in the lineup. In that spot, Stott is batting .240 in 119 plate appearances.

Overall, the Phillies infielder is batting .250 with 126 hits, 29 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 66 runs, 64 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 146 games.

Thursday’s game marked only the second multi-hit game Stott has had in his last 18 appearances.

Phillies Right Now

After Thursday’s win, the Philadelphia Phillies have now won three out of their last four games. They are currently tied with the Chicago Cubs for the top Wild Card berth in the National League; however, Chicago owns the tiebreaker. Philadelphia has a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Right-hander José Urquidi is expected to handle most of the pitching duties for Philadelphia on Friday as he works in bulk relief. Urquidi enters Friday’s game with a 2-2 record and a 5.28 ERA in 29 innings this season. Urquidi has pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox this season.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have been eliminated from postseason contention. At 69-84, New York is in last place in the National League East. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Zac Thornton is scheduled to start on Friday. Thornton enters Friday’s game with a 4-5 record and a 3.44 ERA in 73.1 innings.