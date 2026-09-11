Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Decision Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Phillies lost 2-1 against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Bryson Stott went 0-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryson Stott Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Phillies 9/11 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa 3B B. De La Cruz LF J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF A. Nola SP”

With the Phillies facing a left-hander, the team decided to bench Bryson Stott for the series opener.

Despite the decision, Stott has actually had more success against left-handed pitching this season. He’s batting .270 against left-handed pitching and only .243 against right-handed pitchers.

Edmundo Sosa will get the start at third base instead of Stott.

Overall this season, Stott is batting .249 with 121 hits, 27 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 63 runs, 62 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 140 games.

Phillies Right Now

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped two out of three in their most recent series against the Houston Astros. The Phillies have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games. They remain four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Right-hander Aaron Nola is set to start for Philadelphia on Friday. Nola enters the series opener with a 6-10 record and a 4.76 ERA. Nola had a strong last start against the Braves, as he allowed only one run across seven innings.

Braves Right Now

After dropping two out of three against the Rays, the Atlanta Braves fell to 86-61. The Braves have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Atlanta has also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/11 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. Murphy C C. Sale SP”

Left-hander Chris Sale is set to make his 26th start of the season on Friday. Sale enters the series opener with a 14-9 record and a 2.10 ERA.