Hi, Subscriber

Phillies Breakout Candidate Could Be Lineup Difference-Maker

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bryson Stott
Getty
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott

Will the real Bryson Stott please stand up? 

A first-round draft pick (14th overall) for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, Stott debuted in the Major Leagues just three seasons later, becoming the starting shortstop for the squad that advanced to the 2022 World Series, before falling to the Houston Astros. Although Stott’s overall offensive numbers throughout the 2022 MLB playoffs were less than impressive, with a .136 batting average and .255 on-base percentage over 16 games, Stott provided solid defense and did produce during some crucial at-bats. 

In 2023, Stott took significant steps toward being a long-term infield answer for the Phillies. With the free agent signing of Trea Turner during the offseason, Stott was moved to second base and provided the defensive excellence that made him a finalist for the Gold Glove. But it was Stott’s offensive improvements that really got people’s attention, as he became one of the game’s best two-strike hitters, posting a slash line of .280/.329/.419 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs. 

“Bryson Stott should be an on-base type of guy,” Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “We’re not looking [for him] to hit 20 home runs. He’s a guy that can work the count, he has a good eye. We want to make sure he really settles into that. That’s the type of guy we want [Stott] to be.” 

Bryson Stott Struggled Through an Elbow Injury in 2024

But in 2024, Stott was not that guy. Although Stott still flashed the defensive skills that again made him a Gold Glove finalist, the offensive numbers dropped, and he finished the season slashing .245/.315/.356 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs. However, it was revealed over the winter that Stott had played through an injury for most of the season that could explain the regression. 

“He had a sore elbow for a lengthy period last year,” Dombrowski said in December. “It was nothing major, per se, but enough that it bothered him a lot from an extension perspective.” 

So as the Phillies prepare to open the 2025 season, what can they expect from Stott? In the opinion of Sports Illustrated, the happy days could be here again for the 27-year-old, as the publication selected Stott as Philadelphia’s “breakout candidate” for the upcoming season. 

“Stott seemed on the verge of becoming an All-Star after he rapped 164 hits, batted .280 and stole 31 bases in ‘23,” Tim Capurso wrote. “But he took a step back in a disappointing ‘24 campaign in which he was playing through a nerve issue in his elbow. Now healthy and with a strong spring under his belt, Stott is poised to become an All-Star for the first time.” 

Bryson Stott Feels Good After a Strong Spring Showing

Stott had an encouraging spring for the Phillies, batting .268 with an eye-opening .444 on-base percentage. He finished camp among the team’s leaders in runs (10) and walks (13), but most importantly, Stott said his elbow feels good, and the swing feels right. 

“Not really getting stuck anywhere,” he said. “I got into some bad habits last year with all the stuff going on. It forced me into losing my energy to first base. I was falling toward first. Just trying to get the bat around, it would make my body go [to the right] just so I could get around and not snap my arm in half. I think I just got into a subconscious bad habit [that led to me] not really being able to hit the ball to left. 

“I was fine when the pitch was in, because I was leaning that way already, but just being able to swing and where the ball goes is where it goes is a good feeling. [I’m] not thinking about my arm and not thinking about anything other than seeing the ball and putting a good swing on it. It’s just being more free and letting it rip.” 

And for a lineup hoping to be among the best in the league, a free and ripping Stott could be the difference-maker. 

“We think that he’s going to have a much better year,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s healthy, and he’s working right now at getting flatter and getting back to seeing the baseball and working counts and using the entire field.” 

Dave Benson Dave Benson is a longtime writer with over three decades of experience in a variety of mediums, including 15 years covering high school, collegiate and minor league sports in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Dave is also a licensed English teacher and spent a few years teaching at the middle school level. More about Dave Benson

Philadelphia Phillies Players

Mick Abel's headshot M. Abel
Kolby Allard's headshot K. Allard
José Alvarado's headshot J. Alvarado
Christian Arroyo's headshot C. Arroyo
Tanner Banks's headshot T. Banks
Alec Bohm's headshot A. Bohm
Jean Cabrera's headshot J. Cabrera
Nicholas Castellanos's headshot N. Castellanos
Maximo Castillo's headshot M. Castillo
Rodolfo Castro's headshot R. Castro
Moisés Chace's headshot M. Chace
Kody Clemens's headshot K. Clemens
Dylan Covey's headshot D. Covey
Nabil Crismatt's headshot N. Crismatt
Jose Cuas's headshot J. Cuas
Darick Hall's headshot D. Hall
Bryce Harper's headshot B. Harper
Carlos Hernández's headshot C. Hernández
Seth Johnson's headshot S. Johnson
Clifton Kennedy's headshot B. Kennedy
Maximilian Kepler's headshot M. Kepler
Richard Kerkering's headshot O. Kerkering
Max Lazar's headshot M. Lazar
Jesús Luzardo's headshot J. Luzardo
Rafael Marchán's headshot R. Marchán
Brandon Marsh's headshot B. Marsh
Yunior Marte's headshot Y. Marte
Oscar Mercado's headshot . Mercado
David Mercado's headshot M. Mercado
Nicholas Nelson's headshot N. Nelson
Aaron Nola's headshot A. Nola
Luis F. Ortiz's headshot L. Ortiz
Cristian Pache's headshot C. Pache
Nicholas Padilla's headshot N. Padilla
Alan Rangel's headshot A. Rangel
Jacob Realmuto's headshot J. Realmuto
Johan Rojas's headshot J. Rojas
Jordan Romano's headshot J. Romano
Joseph Ross's headshot J. Ross
José Ruiz's headshot J. Ruiz
Kyle Schwarber's headshot K. Schwarber
Edmundo Sosa's headshot E. Sosa
Cal Stevenson's headshot C. Stevenson
Bryson Stott's headshot B. Stott
Matthew Strahm's headshot M. Strahm
Garrett Stubbs's headshot G. Stubbs
Ranger Suárez's headshot R. Suárez
Devin Sweet's headshot D. Sweet
Cristopher Sánchez's headshot C. Sánchez
Frederic Tarnok's headshot F. Tarnok
Spencer Turnbull's headshot S. Turnbull
Trea Turner's headshot T. Turner
Kyle Tyler's headshot K. Tyler
Taijuan Walker's headshot T. Walker
Zachary Wheeler's headshot Z. Wheeler
Weston Wilson's headshot W. Wilson

Comments

Phillies Breakout Candidate Could Be Lineup Difference-Maker

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x