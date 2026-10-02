Philadelphia Phillies Predicted to Trade 36-Double Infielder in Bold Move

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ playoff run came to an end with their Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Now, the Phillies are entering an important offseason. They should be looking to shake up their roster a bit after falling short yet again in the playoffs.

Due to this, one of the Phillies’ intriguing infielders is already creating chatter in the rumor mill as an offseason trade candidate.

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman predicted that the Phillies will trade infielder Bryson Stott during this offseason.

“Now is the time for the Phillies to maximize whatever they can get for Stott via trade,” Elman wrote. “Assuming that the Yankees move on from Jazz Chisholm Jr., what would they be willing to give up for the former UNLV standout?”

Stott being named a trade candidate to watch makes sense. He has the potential to become an unrestricted free agent after next season. It would be understandable if Philadelphia trades him if they don’t view him as a long-term part of their plans.

Looking at Stott

Stott just had another solid season in 2026. In 155 games with the Phillies this campaign, he posted 10 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 36 doubles, and a .256 batting average. With numbers like these, he made an impact with both his hitting and speed. As a result, he could generate plenty of trade interest this winter. This is especially so with this year’s free agency class being weak.

In 728 career MLB games over five seasons with the Phillies, Stott has recorded 59 home runs, 126 stolen bases, 301 RBI, and a .256 batting average. Overall, he has had a nice career, and this could lead to several teams calling.

Phillies Have a Big Decision to Make With Stott This Offseason

With Stott being a year away from unrestricted free agency, it is clear that the Phillies have a big decision to make with him. If they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, it would be wise for them to move him this offseason. He could be too valuable of a player for them to risk losing for potentially nothing next offseason.

Yet, at the same time, it would make sense if the Phillies decided to keep him around for next season. He has been a solid part of their roster for a while now, and Philadelphia wants to remain a playoff team. Given all that Stott provides, he could be a player they end up holding on to this winter.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see what the Phillies decide to do with Stott this offseason from here.