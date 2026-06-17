Phillies Named Best Trade Fit for Twins’ $100M Star Outfielder

After a nightmare start to the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have undoubtedly turned things around in an impressive way. The Phillies are now second in the National League East with a 40-33 record and have won three out of their last four games. They also currently hold the second wild card spot in the National League.

With the Phillies getting things back on track, they are setting themselves up to be buyers at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They have some roster needs that they should be looking to address ahead of the deadline as they look to go on a real run this fall.

One of their top needs is another star player in their outfield. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a prime fit for one of baseball’s top trade candidates.

Phillies Named Top Trade Fit for Twins Star Byron Buxton

In a recent article for ESPN, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan ranked the top MLB trade candidates for this year’s trade deadline. Among the players mentioned was Minnesota Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton. It is understandable, as he has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, and the Twins are far from being contenders.

McDaniel and Passan then named potential landing spots for Buxton if the Twins make him available for trade. The Phillies were the first team mentioned from the list of potential suitors.

“Minnesota is positioned to have another active deadline and go almost full rebuild, and if anything will change Buxton’s mind, it’s the Twins’ timeline. Should that happen, his chances of moving will be more like Skubal’s; and between Buxton’s multiple years of control and a reasonable contract, he’ll fetch a monster return,” McDaniel and Passan wrote. “Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Braves, Rays, Cardinals, Yankees, Rangers.”

With the Phillies being in need of another star outfielder, it would make all the sense in the world if they made a push for Buxton this season. He would give them another high-impact power hitter to work with, which would not be a bad thing at all for a Phillies club that is looking to make some real noise this campaign.

In 63 games this season with the Twins, Buxton already has an impressive 23 home runs to go along with 36 RBIs and a .275 batting average. This is after the 12-year veteran set career highs with 35 home runs and 83 RBIs in 126 games for the Twins last season. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Phillies if acquired.

The Phillies Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Make a Blockbuster Trade for Buxton

With the Phillies looking to be legitimate contenders, they should not be afraid to make a major move for Buxton. He is exactly the kind of star that a team like the Phillies should be working hard to acquire at the trade deadline. He is not only an excellent hitter, but would be a long-term pickup for Philadelphia, too. This is because he is in the fifth season of his seven-year, $100 million contract, which adds to his appeal.

It will be interesting to see if the Phillies end up making a push for Buxton ahead of the trade deadline. If they landed him, it would be a huge move for the Phillies.