Phillies ‘Linked To’ Former MVP Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Philadephia Phillies are pacing the National League with their 60-32 record. However, the Phillies outfield could use a boost before a potential deep postseason run. The Phillies “have made center field a priority,” ahead of the the trade deadline, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. He noted that the team has been “linked to” multiple centerfielders, including former National League MVP Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies have the No. 26 ranked OPS from center field this season. Johan Rojas has been the primary centerfielder for the team this season. He has a .561 OPS in 68 games.

Bellinger would bring another MVP to the Phillies. However, he exited the Cubs’ July 10 matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after being hit by a pitch in the finger. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers noted that his injury could “complicate his trade market.”

“Cubs Triple-A OF Alexander Canario is headed to Baltimore today which could mean bad news for Cody Bellinger,” Rogers wrote on X. “He left the game last night after getting hit on the finger by a pitch. Bellinger isn’t having a huge season but would still be a loss and perhaps complicate his trade market???”

Cody Bellinger was removed from the game after being hit in the hand (via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/DBJT85822K — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 11, 2024

Phillies Outfield Struggles

The Phillies have not seen the production they had hoped for from their primary outfielders. Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas have struggled this season, both carrying a .234 batting average through July 10.

Castellanos has failed to match the numbers he put up as an All-Star in 2023. Rojas played in just 59 games last season but held a .302 average. The Phillies could definitely use an upgrade at either one of their spots.

Brandon Marsh has been the lone bright spot in the Phillies outfield. Marsh has a .268/.350/.429 slash line with a 120 OPS+. The Phillies will be looking to add one of many available centerfielders to give him some help in the outfield.

Bellinger is slashing .269/.331/.410 in 79 games this season. His 107 OPS+ is better than both Castellanos and Rojas.

Bellinger’s Contract

Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs before the season. Bellinger won the National League MVP Award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, following three down seasons, he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in 2023. His resurgence earned him his current deal.

Bellinger’s contract makes him a tricky trade target. With opt-outs following 2024 and 2025, he could either be a rental or a big financial commitment through 2026. However, the Phillies could view Bellinger as more than a rental.

Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has shown he is not scared to make big trades. This season may be another opportunity to add to that list of deals.

Bowden noted that the Phillies have also been linked to other marquee centerfielders: Chicago White Sox‘ Luis Robert Jr., Miami Marlins‘ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks‘ Jake McCarthy and Washington Nationals Jacob Young.

“It will be surprising if they don’t land a center fielder by the trade deadline,” Bowden wrote of the Phillies.

If Bellinger’s injury is one that could push him to the injured list his asking price could go down. The Phillies will have options at the trade deadline if they are looking to upgrade at center field.