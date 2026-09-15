Philadelphia Phillies Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Infielder on Waivers to Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies will be beginning their series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia is entering this series with momentum, as they won their most recent game against the Atlanta Braves 9-4.

Now, as the Phillies prepare for their Nationals series, they have lost one of their infielders on waivers.

Philadelphia Phillies Lose Christian Cairo on Waivers to Mets

The Phillies have announced that infielder Christian Cairo has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.

The Mets have claimed Christian Cairo off of waivers from the Phillies The 25-year-old has a .676 OPS this year in Triple-A while playing 2B, 3B, SS, CF, and LF pic.twitter.com/e4GimWaFzF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 15, 2026

Cairo being claimed off waivers comes just a few days after he was designated for assignment by the Phillies. Now, Philadelphia has officially lost him to one of their division rivals, the Mets.

Seeing Cairo get claimed off waivers is not necessarily surprising. At just 25 years old, he is still very young and could blossom into an MLB talent. Thus, it makes sense that a struggling team like the Mets claimed him.

Looking at Cairo

Cairo spent all of this with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being claimed by the Mets. He posted four home runs, 35 RBI, and a .227 batting average in 128 games with the Triple-A club this season.

Cairo has yet to play at the major league level and will be aiming to change that with the Mets. Perhaps getting a fresh start on a team like New York can help the 5-foot-8 shortstop take that next step.

In 597 career minor league games over seven minor league seasons, Cairo has posted 21 home runs, 169 RBI, and a .226 batting average. It will be interesting to see how he performs after being claimed by the Mets from the Phillies from here.