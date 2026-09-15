Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Infielder on Waivers to Mets

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MI - JULY 10: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies talk with first base umpire Vic Carapazza after pitcher Tim Mayza was charged with a balk during the sixth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will be beginning their series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia is entering this series with momentum, as they won their most recent game against the Atlanta Braves 9-4.

Now, as the Phillies prepare for their Nationals series, they have lost one of their infielders on waivers.

Philadelphia Phillies Lose Christian Cairo on Waivers to Mets

Philadelphia Phillies Photo Day
GettyCLEARWATER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cairo #70 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies have announced that infielder Christian Cairo has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.

Cairo being claimed off waivers comes just a few days after he was designated for assignment by the Phillies. Now, Philadelphia has officially lost him to one of their division rivals, the Mets.

Seeing Cairo get claimed off waivers is not necessarily surprising. At just 25 years old, he is still very young and could blossom into an MLB talent. Thus, it makes sense that a struggling team like the Mets claimed him.

Looking at Cairo

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cairo spent all of this with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being claimed by the Mets. He posted four home runs, 35 RBI, and a .227 batting average in 128 games with the Triple-A club this season.

Cairo has yet to play at the major league level and will be aiming to change that with the Mets. Perhaps getting a fresh start on a team like New York can help the 5-foot-8 shortstop take that next step.

In 597 career minor league games over seven minor league seasons, Cairo has posted 21 home runs, 169 RBI, and a .226 batting average. It will be interesting to see how he performs after being claimed by the Mets from the Phillies from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Quickly Lose 25-Year-Old Infielder on Waivers to Mets

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x