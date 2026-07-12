Phillies Cristopher Sanchez Receives Good News Ahead of the All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is almost upon us, and while some big names have declined an invitation to the game, some of the biggest stars in the sport will still be present in Philadelphia in what remains one of North American sports’ biggest and most exciting events.

That includes several representatives from the Philadelphia Phillies, with the host of the ASG set to feature some of their biggest names in what could be one of many highlights in the careers of players like Bryce Harper, Jhoan Duran and Kyle Schwarber. For many of the Phillies involved, this is one of many All-Star appearances, and for a star left-hander, this will be the opportunity of a lifetime, as Cristopher Sanchez has been given a major honor just days away from the event.

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starter

While the National League team at the All-Star Game will feature some of the best pitchers the sport has seen in decades, none have been as consistently dominant in recent years as Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.

As a result, he’s been rewarded in a massive way, as he has now been announced as the National League starter in front of his home crowd in Philadelphia, rewarding him for what has been a dominant 2026 campaign thus far, his second All-Star appearance since 2024.

Sanchez will be rewarded as the starter despite the All-Star roster having superstars like Jacob Misiorowski, Chris Sale, Paul Skenes and Logan Webb on the All-Star roster, and while he’s going to do great things beyond what he’s already done in the big leagues, taking the ball first in front of his home crowd will no doubt be an incredible, career defining moment for the 29-year-old.

Cristopher Sanchez’ Dominance Rewarded in the All-Star Game

While Sanchez was a late bloomer at the major league level, he has come into his own over the past three seasons, and in 2026, it appears as though he could be on pace for a career best campaign. Across 127.1 innings of work, Sanchez has posted an 11-4 record with a 2.62 ERA and 144 strikeouts, with his 5.4 WAR leading all starting pitchers in Major League Baseball, and with those numbers, it’s easy to see why he’s been named the starter for the All-Star Game.

At 29-years-old, Sanchez is putting together a fantastic career, and after signing a six-year, $104 million deal heading into the 2026 campaign, he’s set for a long time with the Phillies, and if he can continue getting better as he has done over the last several years, this won’t be the last All-Star honor he’s rewarded with.

Ultimately, the National League couldn’t have chosen wrong for their All-Star starter this year, as each and every starter on this roster has more than earned their place among the elite pitchers in the big leagues, but after a dominant campaign in 2026 that sees him lead MLB in several categories, this was a well earned honor from the Phillies star left-hander.