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Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

They had the day off on Monday following a four-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies split four games with the Mets (and most recently won by a score of 7-2 on Sunday).

Cristopher Sanchez got the start.

He allowed just two earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post

GettyCristopher Sanchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies is relived in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series with the Brewers, Sanchez sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Different stadiums, different uniforms, same focus and the same plan: contribute to winning 🔥❤️”

There were over 10,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Looking At Sanchez

GettyCristopher Sánchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post Before Brewers Series

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