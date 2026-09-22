ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 28, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
There were over 10,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.
Looking At Sanchez
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).They had the day off on Monday following a four-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.The Phillies split four games with the Mets (and most recently won by a score of 7-2 on Sunday).Cristopher Sanchez got the […]
Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post Before Brewers Series