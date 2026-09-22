Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post Before Brewers Series

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

They had the day off on Monday following a four-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies split four games with the Mets (and most recently won by a score of 7-2 on Sunday).

Cristopher Sanchez got the start.

He allowed just two earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Phillies Star Cristopher Sanchez Sends Out 13-Word Post

Ahead of Tuesday’s series with the Brewers, Sanchez sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Different stadiums, different uniforms, same focus and the same plan: contribute to winning 🔥❤️”

There were over 10,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

Looking At Sanchez

Looking At The Phillies Right Now