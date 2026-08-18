Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez Matches Steve Carlton’s 50-Year-Old Feat vs. Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez’s picked up his 16th win of the season against the Miami Marlins. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, that is only the second time in franchise history a left-hander has won 16 of their first 20 decisions in a season. The last pitcher who did that was Hall of Famer Steve Carlton in 1976.

Perhaps the symmetry between the 1976 and 2026 seasons makes this more fitting. Philadelphia hosted the All-Star Game in both years to celebrate America’s 200th and 250th birthdays.

In 1976, Carlton finished with a 20-7 record with a 3.13 ERA. He finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting. Sanchez has a chance to turn in a better season with the Phillies in 2026.

Cristopher Sanchez’s Impressive 2026 Season

Sanchez, 29, has been one of the top starting pitchers in baseball in 2026. His 16 wins lead all MLB pitchers, while his 2.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts rank eighth and fifth, respectively.

While he isn’t the frontrunner for the National League’s Cy Young Award, thanks to Jacob Misiorowski’s high-octane heater, he is in the conversation for being a finalist. Sanchez got the start for the NL in the All-Star Game this year.

The Phillies already have Sanchez locked up to a $107 million extension, signed just before the season. The 6’6″ left-hander is under contract through the 2032 season, plus a club option for 2033.