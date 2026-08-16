Phillies Expected to Make Key Move on Front Office After Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make a key move in their front office.

Philadelphia is likely to be a Wild Card team, as the Phillies have had a very up-and-down season. Yet, the Phillies are expected to hand President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski an extension, regardless of how the Phillies perform in the playoffs, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations, may be under fire by fans and segments of the Philadelphia media, but his job is not only safe, high-ranking officials say, but that he also will receive a contract extension this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

“Dombrowski is in such good standing with the Phillies and owner John Middleton that when he received his last contract extension in 2022, he wanted a two-year deal. He was offered a four-year deal. They split the difference and Dombrowski received a three-year deal extension through 2027.”

Dombrowski getting an extension would surprise some Phillies fans, but he has done a good job building this core. However, Philadelphia hasn’t been able to get over the hump with Dombrowski leading the charge, but he will get an extension this offseason.

Dombrowski has won two World Series, one in 1997 as a GM with the Florida Marlins, and another in 2018 as President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox.

Dombrowski had a Questionable Trade Deadline

With the Phillies in a win-now mode, Dombrowski didn’t do too much to the roster.

Instead, the Phillies acquired Luis Arraez as their major move, instead of a right-handed hitting bat, which was considered a need.

After the deadline, Dombrowski explained why he didn’t acquire a right-handed bat.

“When you look at a right-handed hitting outfielder, as far as an everyday guy that would be a force in the middle of the lineup, we could not find one out there,” Dombrowski said. “There were guys that we liked that we thought would make us better, but they were almost all platoon guys. … We just couldn’t find that guy. And then you start saying, ‘OK, well, how are we going to make our offense better?’”

Ultimately, Dombrowski felt like Arraez would be a good fit and help the Phillies offense for the stretch run.

Phillies Earn Sweep

Philadelphia is coming off a series sweep of the Minnesota Twins as the Phillies rallied for a win on Sunday.

The Phillies trailed 4-0 after the first inning, but Philadelphia rallied for a 7-5 win to pick up a road sweep.

“First inning was super tough,” Andrew Painter said. “Not commanding the ball, not executing pitches. Put the team in a really tough spot going down 4-0 in the first inning. … There’s still a lot of room to grow and try to minimize that, but you get punched in the mouth, you’ve got to go out there and get between five or six [innings]. You don’t really have a choice. You have to settle in.”

The Phillies are now 67-58 and are 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East.