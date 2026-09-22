Philadelphia Phillies Demote 25-Year-Old Before Brewers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced the demotion of a 25-year-old in the organization.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of 25-Year-Old Before Milwaukee Brewers Series

The Phillies have assigned 25-year-old third baseman Raider Tello from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Double-A Reading.

Via MiLB.com: 3B Raider Tello assigned to Reading Fightin Phils from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The move comes just four days after the Phillies promoted Tello to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

The Phillies signed Tello as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2024. He went to the University of Iowa.

Tello has spent most of the season between High-A and Double-A.

In 86 games this year, Tello has hit .294/.358/.401 with six home runs and 53 RBI.

Since making his professional debut in 2024, Tello has slashed .283/.351/.392 with 14 home runs and 115 RBI over 201 games.

It’s worth noting that the IronPigs’ season has already ended. Meanwhile, the Fightin Phils are in the Double-A playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Thursday night.

They will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.

The Phillies lost six of their last 10 games. They are the third Wild Card team in the National League.

Philadelphia is just one game behind the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs for the top Wild Card spot.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card round.