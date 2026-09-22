Philadelphia Phillies Demote 25-Year-Old Before Brewers Series

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 5: Dave Dombrowski the President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox watches batting practice before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on September 5, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced the demotion of a 25-year-old in the organization.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of 25-Year-Old Before Milwaukee Brewers Series
The Phillies have assigned 25-year-old third baseman Raider Tello from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Double-A Reading.
Via MiLB.com: 3B Raider Tello assigned to Reading Fightin Phils from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The move comes just four days after the Phillies promoted Tello to Lehigh Valley from Reading.
The Phillies signed Tello as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2024. He went to the University of Iowa.
Tello has spent most of the season between High-A and Double-A.
In 86 games this year, Tello has hit .294/.358/.401 with six home runs and 53 RBI.
Since making his professional debut in 2024, Tello has slashed .283/.351/.392 with 14 home runs and 115 RBI over 201 games.
It’s worth noting that the IronPigs’ season has already ended. Meanwhile, the Fightin Phils are in the Double-A playoffs.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Thursday night.
They will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.
The Phillies lost six of their last 10 games. They are the third Wild Card team in the National League.
Philadelphia is just one game behind the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs for the top Wild Card spot.
If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card round.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies announced the demotion of a 25-year-old before their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia Phillies Demote 25-Year-Old Before Brewers Series