Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Demote 25-Year-Old Before Brewers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 5: Dave Dombrowski the President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox watches batting practice before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on September 5, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced the demotion of a 25-year-old in the organization.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of 25-Year-Old Before Milwaukee Brewers Series

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Phillies have assigned 25-year-old third baseman Raider Tello from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to Double-A Reading.

Via MiLB.com: 3B Raider Tello assigned to Reading Fightin Phils from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The move comes just four days after the Phillies promoted Tello to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

The Phillies signed Tello as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2024. He went to the University of Iowa.

Philadelphia Phillies v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 24: A Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat sits in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 24, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Tello has spent most of the season between High-A and Double-A.

In 86 games this year, Tello has hit .294/.358/.401 with six home runs and 53 RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat worn by first base coach Paco Figueroa #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies during batting practice prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Since making his professional debut in 2024, Tello has slashed .283/.351/.392 with 14 home runs and 115 RBI over 201 games.

It’s worth noting that the IronPigs’ season has already ended. Meanwhile, the Fightin Phils are in the Double-A playoffs.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Alec Bohm #28, Luis Arraez #4, Bryson Stott #5, and Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their 7-2 win against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Thursday night.

They will finish the regular season with a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Crawford #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits his eighth inning three-run RBI triple against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Phillies lost six of their last 10 games. They are the third Wild Card team in the National League.

Philadelphia is just one game behind the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs for the top Wild Card spot.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card round.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Demote 25-Year-Old Before Brewers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x