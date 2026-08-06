Phillies Outfielder Derek Hill Exits Game vs. Nationals After Brutal Injury

Philadelphia Phillies Center fielder Derek Hill suffered a brutal injury against the Washington Nationals. Hill crashed hard into the wall on CJ Abrams’ two-run triple in the 11th inning, then left the game after the play.

Entering the game in Hill’s place was Bryan De La Cruz. De La Cruz came into the game in left field, with Brandon Marsh moving from left field to center field.

The Phillies acquired Hill during the season in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Philadelphia sent a couple of minor leaguers to acquire the 30-year-old, who was designated for assignment by Chicago at the time.

The idea was to add some right-handed coverage to their outfield. Hill has been the short side of the club’s platoon in center field, spelling the rookie Justin Crawford against left-handed pitchers.

He has been a solid pickup since the trade, slashing .275/.315/.522 at the plate with five home runs and a 120 OPS+. He’s also provided value with the glove, accumulating +3 Outs Above Average in 173 innings in the outfield.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly should provide an update on Hill’s status following the game.