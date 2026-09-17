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Philadelphia Phillies Manager Makes Honest Statement After Nationals Game

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 3-0.

With the win, the Phillies split their two games at Nationals Park.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Impressively, Phillies become the first MLB team in 71 years to walk 13 times in a nine-inning game but score only three runs. What a feat. (They won.)”

Phillies Manager Makes Honest Statement

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After the game, manager Don Mattingly met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Mattingly: “Yeah. I mean, pretty amazing. 13 walks is a lot of walks.”

Reporter: “Do you look at it as, oh, you could have done a lot more tonight? Left 13 on.”

Mattingly: “I look at it as we won tonight. That’s what I look at it. No matter how we do it, we got a win. So that’s really what matters at the end of the day. Obviously, you have chances to do more. We weren’t able to do that. But take the W, take the approach and go from there.”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with an 84-68 record in 152 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 43-34 in 77 games on the road).

Currently, the Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first.

GettyZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Phillies will remain on the road for a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets that starts on Thursday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

GettyBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies steals second base as CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals awaits the throw in the second inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

As for the Nationals, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 71-82 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-41 in 78 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Manager Makes Honest Statement After Nationals Game

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