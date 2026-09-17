Philadelphia Phillies Manager Makes Honest Statement After Nationals Game

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 3-0.

With the win, the Phillies split their two games at Nationals Park.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Impressively, Phillies become the first MLB team in 71 years to walk 13 times in a nine-inning game but score only three runs. What a feat. (They won.)”

Phillies Manager Makes Honest Statement

After the game, manager Don Mattingly met with the media (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Mattingly: “Yeah. I mean, pretty amazing. 13 walks is a lot of walks.”

Reporter: “Do you look at it as, oh, you could have done a lot more tonight? Left 13 on.”

Mattingly: “I look at it as we won tonight. That’s what I look at it. No matter how we do it, we got a win. So that’s really what matters at the end of the day. Obviously, you have chances to do more. We weren’t able to do that. But take the W, take the approach and go from there.”

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with an 84-68 record in 152 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 43-34 in 77 games on the road).

Currently, the Phillies are 4.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first.

The Phillies will remain on the road for a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets that starts on Thursday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

As for the Nationals, they are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 71-82 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-41 in 78 games at home).