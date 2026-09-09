Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez News After Astros Loss

Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 Tuesday night in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros. He opened the second inning with an infield single.

Houston starter Hayden Wesneski erased him with a double play. Arraez flied out to right field in the sixth inning.

A pitch hit Arraez in the eighth inning. The Phillies removed him from the game immediately. Garrett Stubbs entered as a pinch runner in his place.

Bryson Stott then shifted from third base to second base. Alec Bohm moved from first base to third base. Stubbs stayed in the game at first base for the ninth inning.

Don Mattingly Provides Update on Luis Arraez

Interim manager Don Mattingly addressed Arraez’s exit after the game.

Reporter David Malandra Jr. wrote that Mattingly called Arraez okay following the pitch. Mattingly described Arraez’s removal as precautionary.

Arraez has hit .290 with a .305 on-base percentage since joining the Phillies. He owns a .692 OPS, two home runs and 14 RBIs across 32 games with Philadelphia.

The Phillies acquired the three-time batting champion from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline. Arraez is expected back in the starting lineup Wednesday against Houston.

Aidan Miller Returns to Double-A

Houston led 5-0 before the Phillies rallied in the sixth inning. Philadelphia scored five runs over its final four innings.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for Houston in the seventh inning. It stood as the last Astros run of the game. Houston closer Josh Hader recorded the final out for the save.

The Phillies transferred infield prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading earlier Tuesday. Miller ranks as Philadelphia’s No. 2 prospect and MLB’s No. 61 overall. He had been sidelined for months by a back injury. Miller recently began a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater.

Tuesday’s loss dropped the Phillies to 81-64 on the season. Philadelphia trails the Atlanta Braves by four games in the NL East. The Phillies still hold a National League wild card spot. Houston improved to 74-71 with the win.