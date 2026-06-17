Phillies Manager Gets Honest About Andrew Painter’s Struggles

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a 12-4 loss to the Miami Marlins after a poor Andrew Painter start. The rookie right-hander got slammed for six runs in just two innings, putting the team in a rough spot for the rest of the game.

Interim manager Don Mattingly did not commit to Painter making his next scheduled start.

“It’s something we’ll probably talk about, I would say that,” Mattingly told reporters, including David Uram of Sports Radio 94WIP.

The fact that Mattingly did not commit to another start for the rookie right-hander speaks volumes. While the Phillies are 31-15 under the interim manager, more than half their losses have come with Painter on the mound. The club has taken a loss in 10 of his last 11 appearances.

Phillies Interim Manager Don Mattingly Speaks on Andrew Painter’s Struggles

Andrew Painter’s struggles have come to the forefront in his last four outings. He’s allowed 21 runs in his last 15 innings (12.60 ERA), including seven home runs. It’s the type of stretch that cause a young starter to lose confidence.

“I would say it almost has to waver some,” said Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly. “He’s been pretty resilient to this point, but I’d have to say I’m sure it’s wavering.”

The long ball bit Painter in his start against the Marlins. Both came on center-cut four-seamers to Kyle Stowers and Owen Caissie, Miami’s top power bats from the left side.

Painter’s struggles have now become the one of biggest problems for the Phillies to solve this year. Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo are pitching well of late, giving the club a strong 1-3 at the top of their rotation.

The Phillies certainly expect Andrew Painter to play a big role in their future rotation. While they want to let the rookie gain experience, they cannot let that get in the way of their season goals.

“The balancing act is tough because you still have to perform and get people out,” said Mattingly, with video courtesy of Kyle Fisher of Philly Sports Network. “You’re gaining experience by being around the big league pitching coach, being around [Zack Wheeler] and the other veteran pitchers. All of those things can help you, but you still have to perform.”

Phillies Hint at Roster Move for Andrew Painter Amid Struggles

The Phillies face a tough decision balancing Painter’s development and trying to win. They are 40-34 on the season and holding a Wild Card spot. Mattingly admits with the team having championship aspirations, the leash might not be as long for a struggling rookie starter.

“Some places, you have a chance to be more patient I would say,” said Mattingly. “When you’re in a situation like we’re in, you’re fighting to not only to get into the playoffs, but have a chance to win it all, you probably don’t have the same mental patience.”

Based on those comments, there’s a decent chance they could send down Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley as a reset. If they do send him down, he’ll make his next 2-3 starts down there and could be back up if they go well.

That has indeed been the case, as Matt Gelb of The Athletic has reported that Painter has been optioned after the game.