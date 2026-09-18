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Don Mattingly Makes Honest Statement on Phillies Unfortunate Injury News

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Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies opened a series with the New York Mets on Thursday night and won the game 3-0 to improve to 85-68 overall.

However, in spite of the victory, the team dealt with a notable injury out of their bullpen to right-handed reliever Jonathan Bowlan, who has been a workhorse for the Phillies this year.

He exited the eighth inning after recording two strikeouts with a reported groin strain.

Don Mattingly Makes Honest Statement on Injury

While it’s still unknown exactly the extent of the injury and how long Bowlan may be out, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly made an honest statement after losing a key arm out of the pen.

“Paul said right groin tightness, so we’ll reevaluate tomorrow to see where he’s at,” Mattingly said. “We’ll talk about it more tomorrow but at this point you just… I don’t want to be cold hearted but you got to move on and you have to find a way to fill that spot. Which is not necessarily easy to do, but that means other guys got to step up, that’s all.”

Bowlan’s 2026 Season

In his fourth MLB season, but first with the Phillies after spending the last three years with the Kansas City Royals, Bowlan has been one of the best arms out of Philadelphia’s pen.

He’s appeared in 59 games, and across 56.1 innings pitched, he holds a 2-2 record with a 3.36 ERA, 73 strikeouts, and two saves.

Looking at the Phillies

Philadelphia is still trying to chase the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, trailing them by 4.0 games with nine regular-season games remaining.

The Phillies also want the top Wild Card spot, which would give them home-field advantage in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, but they remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for that spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Don Mattingly Makes Honest Statement on Phillies Unfortunate Injury News

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