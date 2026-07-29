Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Responds To Bryce Harper Saying Team ‘Needs Help’

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies star first baseman Bryce Harper said he thinks the Phillies “need some help” ahead of the trade deadline.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia manager Don Mattingly responded to Harper’s comment.

Phillies Manager Don Mattingly Responds to Bryce Harper

Mattingly was asked if he was bothered by Harper’s comments.

The Phillies manager said he wasn’t bothered but added that he didn’t like what Harper said.

“I don’t like it from the fact of what I’ve always been saying, that you’re saying that we don’t like our players that are here. I think you should always try to get better no matter who you are… but when you say something about our team, then you’re saying something about one of our players that you don’t like.”

Phillies Struggling Right Now

The Phillies have had a very up-and-down season. The team began the year with a rough 9-19 record, prompting the front office to fire manager Rob Thompson. Mattingly took over as the interim manager.

Philadelphia has performed much better since firing Thompson. The club entered the All-Star break with a 54-43 record.

However, the Phillies have struggled since returning from the All-Star break, losing eight of 11 games.

Philadelphia is still very much in the postseason race, as the club holds the second National League Wild Card spot with a 57-51 record.

As for the division standings, the Phillies are six games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.