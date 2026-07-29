Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Responds To Bryce Harper Saying Team ‘Needs Help’

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Don Mattingly, interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, high fives Bryce Harper #3 after a 6-1 win over the New York Mets during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
On Wednesday, Philadelphia manager Don Mattingly responded to Harper’s comment.
Phillies Manager Don Mattingly Responds to Bryce Harper
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Interim manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Mattingly was asked if he was bothered by Harper’s comments.
“I don’t like it from the fact of what I’ve always been saying, that you’re saying that we don’t like our players that are here. I think you should always try to get better no matter who you are… but when you say something about our team, then you’re saying something about one of our players that you don’t like.”
Phillies Struggling Right Now
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after grounding out in the eighth inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
The Phillies have had a very up-and-down season. The team began the year with a rough 9-19 record, prompting the front office to fire manager Rob Thompson. Mattingly took over as the interim manager.
Philadelphia has performed much better since firing Thompson. The club entered the All-Star break with a 54-43 record.
However, the Phillies have struggled since returning from the All-Star break, losing eight of 11 games.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies exits the game against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Philadelphia is still very much in the postseason race, as the club holds the second National League Wild Card spot with a 57-51 record.
As for the division standings, the Phillies are six games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Responds To Bryce Harper Saying Team ‘Needs Help’