MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Drafting Intriguing Shortstop Tyler Spangler

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They are coming off a 10-2 loss on Friday.

MLB World Reacts To Phillies Drafting Tyler Spangler

Also on Saturday, the Phillies selected Tyler Spangler in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Phillies Player Development wrote: “Welcome to the Phillies, Tyler! The Phillies have selected shortstop Tyler Spangler from De La Salle HS (CA) in the first round (No. 36 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft.”

Here’s what people were saying about Spangler:

Alex Carr: “The Phillies are selecting prep infielder Tyler Spangler with the 36th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. A prep bat it is. He does everything well. Great hit tool, pop to dream on, and is likely to stick at shortstop. Really, really exciting player here.”

@FuturePhils: “With the 36th pick the Phillies select Tyler Spangler a HS SS. Spangler might have been selected near the top of the first round if it wasn’t for a back injury that kept him out of his Senior season. The left handed bat has huge tools and a decent chance to stick at short”

MLB Draft: “With the 36th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Phillies select De La Salle (CA) shortstop Tyler Spangler, No. 53 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@SleeperPhillies: “A look at Phillies 36th overall draft pick, Tyler Spangler: Spangler displays above average offensive tools and a strong arm. Important to note that he also sustained a back injury in his senior season of high school.”

@IanBloss: “Tyler Spangler is one of the best picks of the draft. Easily could’ve contended for a T5 selection if not for having a back issue that kept him out of playing. Phillies got a potential star”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 52-43 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 27-22 in 49 games on the road).