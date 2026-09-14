Ex-Phillies Pitcher Suddenly Cut By New Team After Just 2 Games

The Atlanta Braves designated former Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Bailey Falter for assignment, the team announced. Atlanta recalled right-hander Owen Murphy as a corresponding move.

The Braves acquired Falter and outfielder Lane Thomas from the Kansas City Royals for left-hander Carter Holton and right-hander Lucas Braun on Aug. 2.

Atlanta Braves Cut Ex-Phillies LHP Bailey Falter

Falter, 29, began his tenure with the Braves organization in the minors. Atlanta selected the southpaw’s contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sept. 9 after he allowed no earned runs over 10 2/3 innings with the Stripers.

Falter allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two in 3 1/3 scoreless innings across two appearances with the Braves before being designated for assignment.

Looking at Former Phillies LHP Bailey Falter

The Phillies selected Falter in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif.

Falter made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2021. He remained with the Phillies organization until being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for shortstop Rodolfo Castro on Aug. 1, 2023.

Falter posted a 4.56 ERA with 136 strikeouts over 158 regular-season innings with the Phillies. In his lone postseason appearance, Falter allowed four earned runs in 2/3 of an inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the 2022 NLCS.

Falter posted a 4.32 ERA with 199 strikeouts over 296 innings across three seasons with the Pirates, who traded Falter to the Royals for left-hander Evan Siski and first baseman Callan Moss on July 31, 2025.

The southpaw struggled immensely during his time in the Royals organization, recording a 12.46 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in the big leagues.

Throughout his minor-league career, Falter has posted a strong 3.01 ERA with 541 strikeouts over 568 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies lost four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia is the second NL Wild Card team with an 83-67 record. The club has the same record as the first Wild Card team, the Chicago Cubs, but the Cubs hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies.

In the NL East standings, the Phillies are five games back of the Braves for first place.

Philadelphia has the day off on Monday and will begin a two-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday.