Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

The MLB playoffs are almost over.

The World Series began on Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the Fall Classic is scheduled to begin on Saturday night.

In other MLB news, a former Philadelphia Phillies player recently became a free agent.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Carlos Hernández Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Carlos Hernández elected free agency earlier this week, according to his transactions tracker.

“RHP Carlos Hernández elected free agency.”

Hernández spent the 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians designated him for assignment in early September and then outrighted him to Triple-A Columbus.

Looking at Former Phillies RHP Carlos Hernández

Hernández pitched for the Phillies last year, posting a 5.26 ERA over 26 2/3 innings.

The Phillies were one of three teams he pitched for in 2025, as he also played for the Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

He pitched for Kansas City through the 2024 season.

The Phillies claimed Hernández off waivers from the Royals on March 23, 2025.

The Phillies designated him for assignment in June 2025. The Tigers claimed him off waivers.

Roughly a week after claiming him, the Tigers designated Hernández for assignment. The Guardians then claimed him off waivers.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Hernández has posted a 5.14 ERA over 302 2/3 innings while striking out 269.