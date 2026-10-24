Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Carlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs out from the bullpen during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
He pitched for Kansas City through the 2024 season.
The Phillies claimed Hernández off waivers from the Royals on March 23, 2025.
The Phillies designated him for assignment in June 2025. The Tigers claimed him off waivers.
Roughly a week after claiming him, the Tigers designated Hernández for assignment. The Guardians then claimed him off waivers.
Over his seven-year MLB career, Hernández has posted a 5.14 ERA over 302 2/3 innings while striking out 269.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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