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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Carlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs out from the bullpen during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs are almost over.

The World Series began on Friday night. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Cooper Pratt #12 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the Fall Classic is scheduled to begin on Saturday night.

In other MLB news, a former Philadelphia Phillies player recently became a free agent.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Carlos Hernández Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 30: Carlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on May 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Brewers won 6-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Carlos Hernández elected free agency earlier this week, according to his transactions tracker.

“RHP Carlos Hernández elected free agency.”

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Carlos Hernández #35 after a 7-2 win over the Washington Nationals during a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hernández spent the 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians designated him for assignment in early September and then outrighted him to Triple-A Columbus.

Looking at Former Phillies RHP Carlos Hernández

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 3: Carlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates the win at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Hernández pitched for the Phillies last year, posting a 5.26 ERA over 26 2/3 innings.

The Phillies were one of three teams he pitched for in 2025, as he also played for the Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Carlos Hernández #35 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after the top of the eleventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 4-3 in extra innings. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

He pitched for Kansas City through the 2024 season.

Kansas City Royals v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 16: Pitcher Carlos Hernández #43 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates after the final out against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 16, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Royals beat the Reds 7-1. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The Phillies claimed Hernández off waivers from the Royals on March 23, 2025.

The Phillies designated him for assignment in June 2025. The Tigers claimed him off waivers.

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 12: Carlos Hernandez #43 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Roughly a week after claiming him, the Tigers designated Hernández for assignment. The Guardians then claimed him off waivers.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Hernández has posted a 5.14 ERA over 302 2/3 innings while striking out 269.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Suddenly Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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