Ex-Phillies Pitcher Signs With AL Club After Surprise Release

Former Philadelphia Phillies minor-league pitcher Jesus Moreno has signed on with an AL Club.

Moreno is just 18-years-old and signed with the Phillies in July of 2025. He appeared in 2 games in Rookie Ball in 2025 and didn’t allow a run, as he showed some promise. However, in March, Philadelphia surprisingly released the right-hander.

Now, months after his release, Moreno signed a minor-league deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to the MLB transactions log.

Moreno was assigned to the DSL Twins of the Dominican Summer League. He’s yet to appear in a game in Minnesota’s organization, but the right-hander will add some depth to the organization.

The 18-year-old appeared in 2 games for the Phillies organization. He pitched 2.1 innings and didn’t allow an earned run, but did allow a run, which wasn’t earned. However, he did walk 4 batters, so the command was an issue.

However, it’s unclear why the Phillies would release the 18-year-old pitcher not even a year after signing him.

Phillies Expected to be Buyers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Although Philadelphia saw a former pitching prospect sign with the Twins, the MLB team is focused on winning.

The Phillies have played much better baseball as of late, and Philadelphia is expected to be a buyer ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. MLB insiders Tim Britton and Chad Jennings of The Athletic put Philadelphia in the top tier of aggressive buyers.

“Not necessarily the top four teams in baseball, but four well positioned to make an aggressive push at the deadline. As for the three NL teams, the Phillies might be the team most firmly in this category. Their core is aging, their window is surely closing, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski never needs an excuse to be aggressive,” the article read.

Philadelphia needs an outfielder to replace the injured Adolis Garcia. The Phillies could also use some more pitching help, as teams can’t have enough high-end pitching for a playoff run.

What Might Philadelphia Trade For?

With the Phillies chasing down the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East, Philadelphia is expected to be a buyer ahead of the trade deadline.

MLB insider Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic revealed what Philadelphia will look to acquire ahead of the deadline.

“It would be unsurprising if the Phillies upgraded in the outfield. Maybe in right, where they have played a mix of Gabriel Rincones Jr., Brandon Marsh and Derek Hill after Adolis Garcia’s season-ending lat injury. And, while Alan Rangel is getting some run as the Phillies’ fifth starter, don’t rule out the acquisition of a swingman or fifth starter type,” Varnes wrote.

Philadelphia is 48-38 and is now just 2.5 games back of the Braves for the top spot in the NL East. The Phillies are tied for the top Wild Card spot in the NL.