Phillies Aggressively Promote 2025 First-Rounder Amid Breakout Season

The graduation of top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has thinned out the Philadelphia Phillies‘ farm system. The right-hander has been up and down in the 2026 season, but should continue to get opportunities to start for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, another former first-rounder is having a breakthrough season. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo reports that the Phillies are promoting Gage Wood from Low-A Clearwater all the way to Double-A Reading.

Who is Gage Wood?

Wood, 22, was the Phillies first-round selection in the 2025 draft. The right-hander dazzled on the College World Series stage a year ago, with a 19-strikeout performance as part of a no-hitter. The following month, Philadelphia selected him with the No. 25 overall pick.

In eight starts to the season, Wood has a 3.42 ERA in 26.1 innings. He’s struck out 40 of the 105 batters he’s faced this year. Command and control are still being worked out, as he’s walked 12 hitters as well.

With the strong performance in Low-A, the right-hander has climbed up the Top 100 lists. MLB Pipeline’s latest Top 100 update has him as the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies system and No. 71 prospect overall. Aidan Miller ranks higher than him, as the No. 16 prospect, despite being nowhere close to game action due to a back injury.

The right-hander averages 96.0 MPH on his four-seamer, which plays up due to the flatter angle it comes to home plate. A Statcast search reveals that Florida State League hitters have come up empty on 38.0% of swings against the pitch.

Wood complements the plus fastball with a curveball, slider, sweeper, and a splitter. The splitter is classified as a changeup in Statcast.

Developing his secondary pitches has been a key focus for the right-hander this season. The Phillies moved him to the extreme third base side of the rubber to get a better angle to land his breaking balls.

Gage Wood’s Long-Term Outlook with the Phillies

While Wood has been promoted to Double-A, he’s unlikely to be a factor in the Phillies rotation come 2026. The team has one of the best rotations in baseball, headlined by All-Stars Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez. Beyond their current starting five, the organizational depth is a bit lacking.

In terms of prospect depth, Wood is really the only pitching prospect of consequence in the Phillies system who’s healthy. Right-hander Moises Chace is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and 2025 second-rounder Cade Obermueller has yet to make his pro debut. The left-hander was placed on the 7-day injured list for Clearwater on April 2.

The aggressive promotion to Reading puts Wood on a better timeline to replace Wheeler after the 2027 season. The right-hander announced he would retire from pitching at the conclusion of his current contract. MLB Pipeline lists an ETA of 2027.

Wood’s fastball already plays at the major league level, so the command of his secondary pitches will be key. He has the upside of a top-of-the-rotation arm, depending on how well he develops his three breaking pitches.

Between Sanchez, Painter, and Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies already have three starters under control beyond 2030. Sanchez and Luzardo both agreed to six-year extensions this spring. Wood’s arrival and control years should easily fit that window.