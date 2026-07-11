6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Signs With New Team After Cubs Stint

Former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez has a new team, signing a minor-league deal with the Kansas City Royals after a brief stint with the Chicago Cubs, per his MLB.com profile page. He will report to Triple-A Omaha.

The Cubs designated Velasquez for assignment late last month, and he elected free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa after clearing waivers.

6-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Vince Velasquez Signs With Royals After Cubs Stint

Velasquez made just two appearances with the Cubs this year, hurling 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Before that, he hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2023. He missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, then spent the 2025 season in the Cleveland Guardians‘ system and the KBO League.

Velasquez, 34, pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2016-21 after he spent his rookie season (2015) with the Houston Astros, who selected Velasquez in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Garey High School in Pomona, California.

Velasquez, once a top-100 prospect per MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus, posted a 4.37 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 19 outings (seven starts) with Houston in 2015.

During his time with the Phillies, Velasquez recorded a 4.93 ERA with 642 strikeouts and 243 walks in 582 2/3 innings across 133 appearances (116 starts). Philadelphia designated the right-hander for assignment in Sept. 2021 and then released him. Three days later, the right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres.

Velasquez had just four outings with San Diego, posting an 8.53 ERA over 12 2/3 innings in 2021. He signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox on March 14, 2022, and recorded a 4.78 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 25 walks in 75 1/3 innings over 27 outings (nine starts) for Chicago.

The right-hander elected free agency in the 2022-23 offseason and then signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made just eight starts with Pittsburgh, posting a 3.86 ERA over 37 1/3 innings before landing on the IL in May 2023 due to his torn UCL.

Kansas City Royals Right Now

The Royals are clearly going to sell ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, as they are 11 games back of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central and nine games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 38-57 record.

This season has been a major disappointment for the Royals. They finished above .500 last season with an 82-80 record and reached the postseason in 2024 after finishing the regular season with an 86-76 record.

With perennial MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., a left-hander who has shown ace material in Cole Ragans, and young talent such as Jac Caglianone, the Royals looked like a team that could make a surprise postseason run. However, even with a weak American League, their season already seems over in early July.

There’s a good chance Velasquez chose to sign with the Royals because he knows they will sell, and he has a better opportunity to return to the majors with the club than with a contending team.