3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They have played much better as of late, and are coming off a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

3-Year Philadelphia Phillies Player Becomes Free Agent

Also on Friday, a recent Phillies player became a free agent.

Weston Wilson elected free agency after being recently designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

The 31-year-old is batting .231 with nine hits, one home run, three RBI’s, six runs and two stolen bases in 19 games this season.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote: “Orioles announce that INF/OF Weston Wilson cleared outright waivers and elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.”

Looking At Wilson’s Career

Wilson was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Over 119 career games, Wilson is batting .240 with 61 hits, 10 home runs, 32 RBI’s, 39 runs and 10 stolen bases.

Rill had written (on June 6): “Orioles have selected the contract of C Sam Huff and DFA’d INF/OF Weston Wilson. This gives the O’s 3 catchers on active roster after Samuel Basallo exited last night’s game with right abdominal discomfort. Huff was already in Toronto on taxi squad.”

It will be interesting to see if Wilson can back to the MLB before the end of the season.

He could be a good addition to another team on a Minor League deal for depth.

Phillies And Orioles Right Now

The Phillies are currently 37-31 in 68 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.