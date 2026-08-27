Recent Phillies Free Agent Signing Nestor Cortes is Heading to the IL

When the Philadelphia Phillies signed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, the hope was that he could come in and add depth to the rotation or bullpen. Now, it looks like that’s going to take a bit longer.

Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reported that Cortes is heading to the IL. This comes after he was previously sent to Single-A Clearwater. The idea is less about an injury, though, and more about giving Cortes some time to get himself ready to go.

“This is to give Cortes some time to ramp up; no injury, per se,” Varnes wrote. Cortes was not previously with a team during the 2026 season. So, he hasn’t seen any game action and didn’t get the opportunity to have a Spring Training. Therefore, the Phillies likely aren’t surprised that he needs some time to ramp up. In 2022, Cortes was an All-Star with the New York Yankees. He finished that season with a 2.44 ERA, but he’s struggled to replicate that success since then. That includes finishing 2025 with a 6.29 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched between two teams.

Philadelphia Phillies SP Nestor Cortes is Coming Off Major Surgery

The 2025 season was a difficult one for Nestor Cortes. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the season, and he struggled on the mound before hitting the IL with an elbow injury.

Then, Cortes would be traded again on July 31st, landing with the San Diego Padres. He would be activated from the IL on August 3rd, and would make six starts and pitch 26.1 innings before the end of the season. He ended up with his worst professional season statistically since 2020.

By the offseason, things got worse for Cortes. It was announced in October that Cortes needed surgery to repair a torn tendon in his throwing arm. It wasn’t Tommy John Surgery, but it was still expected to cost him between nine and 10 months to recover. That put his return right around the middle of August.

The Phillies have dealt with depth concerns in their pitching rotation throughout the season. That’s largely been due to underperformance from the back end of the rotation, and while there has been some improvement there lately, it’s easy to see why President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski wanted to go for reinforcements.

Cortes has yet to see the field in Single-A Clearwater for a game. So, for the time being, it doesn’t look like the Phillies will be able to rely on him any time soon.

Details on the Nestor Cortes Contract Revealed

Shortly after the Phillies brought in Nestor Cortes, The Associated Press shared some new details on his contract. It’s for one-year, and it will pay him $250,000 while he’s in the minors and $1.5 million while he’s with the MLB team.

“Former All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a deal that will pay him $1.5 million while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors,” the article read. “Cortes agreed to be optioned to Class-A Clearwater as part of the deal announced Wednesday. Right-hander Brian Keller was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot.”

That split contract is going to mean the Phillies aren’t in a rush to get him to MLB. Instead, he’s incentivized to make it so that Philadelphia can’t afford to keep him in the minors.