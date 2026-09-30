Injured 2x All-Star Will Be A Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent This Winter

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to save their season when they play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

After losing Game 1 (by a score of 5-3) on Tuesday, the Phillies are now on the verge of elimination.

Injured 2x All-Star Will Be A Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

With their season potentially ending on Wednesday, it’s worth noting that an injured former All-Star will be a Phillies free agent this winter.

Adolis Garcia will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 33-year-old had been in the middle of his first season with the Phillies before suffering an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Philadelphia Phillies placed RF Adolis García on the 60-day injured list. Right latissimus dorsi tear.”

Garcia finished the year batting .195 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

Due to his injury (and limited production), it will be interesting to see what his market looks like over the offseason.

Looking At Garcia

Garcia has played eight seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Phillies, the two-time All-Star has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

He played six years for Texas (and won the 2023 World Series title).

During the 2023 season, Garcia hit 39 home runs with 107 RBIs (for Texas).

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

If they win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be back in Atlanta on Thursday.