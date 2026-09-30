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Injured 2x All-Star Will Be A Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent This Winter

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Interim manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to save their season when they play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

After losing Game 1 (by a score of 5-3) on Tuesday, the Phillies are now on the verge of elimination.

Injured 2x All-Star Will Be A Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

GettyAlec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates the win with Adolis García #53 after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With their season potentially ending on Wednesday, it’s worth noting that an injured former All-Star will be a Phillies free agent this winter.

Adolis Garcia will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 33-year-old had been in the middle of his first season with the Phillies before suffering an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on June 12): “Philadelphia Phillies placed RF Adolis García on the 60-day injured list. Right latissimus dorsi tear.”

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Garcia finished the year batting .195 with 45 hits, seven home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 runs and three stolen bases in 67 games.

Due to his injury (and limited production), it will be interesting to see what his market looks like over the offseason.

Looking At Garcia

GettyAdolis Garcia #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after making a hit during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants in game two of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Garcia has played eight seasons in the MLB.

In addition to the Phillies, the two-time All-Star has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

He played six years for Texas (and won the 2023 World Series title).

GettyAdolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout during the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

During the 2023 season, Garcia hit 39 home runs with 107 RBIs (for Texas).

Looking At The Phillies

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes the field at first base against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Phillies finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record.

If they win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be back in Atlanta on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured 2x All-Star Will Be A Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent This Winter

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