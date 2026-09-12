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Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement After Heartbreaking Braves Loss

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during a pause in play during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Phillies lost by a score of 6-5 (in 11 innings).

Bryce Harper finished the loss with two hits and two strikeouts in five at-bats.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves move five games ahead of the Phillies with an incredible comeback win in 11 innings.”

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the game, Harper met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “How frustrating was this one, knowing kind of what’s at stake, wild-card spot and all that?”

Harper: “Yeah, for sure. Obviously if you look back, we kind of did the same thing Game 1 in Philly too against them. Big two-out double by Hill today. Get us that lead, 3-1. Just back and forth all night. And then get two outs right there. And then Kim big two-out knock for them. I think he had two strikes too, right?… Definitely thought we had a chance to win that game. All around.”

Looking At Harper

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City.

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Phillies.

The future Hall of Famer helped lead the franchise to the 2022 World Series.

Right now, Harper is batting .271 with 141 hits, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, 86 runs and seven stolen bases in 148 games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with an 82-66 record in 148 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 41-32 in 73 games on the road).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves races around second on his way to score the winning run during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 50-26 in 76 games at Truist Park).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement After Heartbreaking Braves Loss

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