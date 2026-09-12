Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement After Heartbreaking Braves Loss

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up a series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Phillies lost by a score of 6-5 (in 11 innings).

Bryce Harper finished the loss with two hits and two strikeouts in five at-bats.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves move five games ahead of the Phillies with an incredible comeback win in 11 innings.”

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Harper met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “How frustrating was this one, knowing kind of what’s at stake, wild-card spot and all that?”

Harper: “Yeah, for sure. Obviously if you look back, we kind of did the same thing Game 1 in Philly too against them. Big two-out double by Hill today. Get us that lead, 3-1. Just back and forth all night. And then get two outs right there. And then Kim big two-out knock for them. I think he had two strikes too, right?… Definitely thought we had a chance to win that game. All around.”

Looking At Harper

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season playing for the Phillies.

The future Hall of Famer helped lead the franchise to the 2022 World Series.

Right now, Harper is batting .271 with 141 hits, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, 86 runs and seven stolen bases in 148 games.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with an 82-66 record in 148 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 41-32 in 73 games on the road).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 87-61 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 50-26 in 76 games at Truist Park).