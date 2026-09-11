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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies prepares for the second inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Houston Astros (at home).

The Phillies lost by a score of 2-1.

Bryce Harper finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out to end the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After the game, Harper made honest comments when he met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “How important do you feel like getting, nailing down home-field is for the playoffs?”

Harper: “I think it’s super important. I think it’s very important. Obviously us trying to run down the Braves and the Cubs at the same time. We want to play at home. We obviously want to be here and play in front of our fans, sleep in our own bed, have the opportunity to play at our ballpark. It’s a huge advantage in the postseason. I know it is. Just hearing it from other players coming in here and then playing in this environment. We expect our crowds to be loud and crazy and obnoxious and talk the crap that they do to other players and all that kind of stuff. So I think it plays a huge part.”

Looking At Harper

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the first inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season with the Phillies.

He is currently batting .269 with 139 hits, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, 86 runs and seven stolen bases in 147 games.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyLuis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a single in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park on September 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Astros defeated the Phillies 2-1.

As for the Phillies, they are in the middle of a strong 2026 season (after a slow start).

Right now, they are the second-place team in the National League East with an 82-65 record in 147 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 5-5 (and they are 41-34 in 75 games at home).

Following their series with the Astros, they will now have a big series with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves that starts on Friday night in Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

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