Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Houston Astros (at home).

The Phillies lost by a score of 2-1.

Bryce Harper finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Harper made honest comments when he met with the media (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Reporter: “How important do you feel like getting, nailing down home-field is for the playoffs?”

Harper: “I think it’s super important. I think it’s very important. Obviously us trying to run down the Braves and the Cubs at the same time. We want to play at home. We obviously want to be here and play in front of our fans, sleep in our own bed, have the opportunity to play at our ballpark. It’s a huge advantage in the postseason. I know it is. Just hearing it from other players coming in here and then playing in this environment. We expect our crowds to be loud and crazy and obnoxious and talk the crap that they do to other players and all that kind of stuff. So I think it plays a huge part.”

Looking At Harper

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season with the Phillies.

He is currently batting .269 with 139 hits, 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, 86 runs and seven stolen bases in 147 games.

Looking At The Phillies

As for the Phillies, they are in the middle of a strong 2026 season (after a slow start).

Right now, they are the second-place team in the National League East with an 82-65 record in 147 games.

Over their last ten games, the Phillies have gone 5-5 (and they are 41-34 in 75 games at home).

Following their series with the Astros, they will now have a big series with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves that starts on Friday night in Georgia.