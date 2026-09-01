On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
The Phillies won by a score of 2-1 on Monday.
Harper finished with two hits and one RBI.
Harper Makes Statement About MLB Future
In a recent interview with Kristin Cavallari, Harper made a comment acknowledging he is getting towards the end of his career.
Cavallari: “Bryce, when you do have a game like last night, how are you after a game? Are you able to shake it off pretty easily? And then Kayla, I’m also curious how you handle that, too.”
Harper: “I feel like sometimes you’re in a rut. I think there’s times where your career goes good and you’re feeling great and you have a great two months, and then baseball kind of humbles you a little bit. It’s one of the most humbling games that you could play. I’m in a rut right now. I have been for the last month. That’s a tough place to be. But I think as I’ve gotten older in my career, obviously when I was younger it was very tough for me… I’m quiet anyways. I’m more quiet than anything. But I think as you get older and you figure out like, I only have five or six years left to play.”
Looking At Harper Right Now
At 33, Harper still remains one of the best players in all of baseball.
Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Statement About MLB Future