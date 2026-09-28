Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement Before Braves Series

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies are off following Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the victory, they clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The Phillies will now go to Atlanta for a three-game series with the Braves at Truist Park (starting on Tuesday).

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement

Bryce Harper has had many battles with the Braves over his career.

Ahead of the series, he met with the media.

Harper (via Chad Bishop of AJC): “I love playing here. This is one of my favorite parks to play in. I love the field. I love the setup of it. I enjoy coming into Atlanta and playing. Obviously, the crowd’s in it. They love their team. And it’s just a lot of fun coming in here and playing.”

Social Media Reacts To Harper Comments

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of Bishop’s post:

@calfenn_: “Man I wish we somehow had signed him. Would have been a great 1/2 with Acuña”

@JeninATL: “Stop making me like him!”

@gpphipps10: “He’s a great guy. Just hate him being a Philly”

@hjw2B: “I’d love being able to come down and play in Atlanta too if I had to spend most my time in Philly.”

@bravescarly3: “Hey Bryce, glad you like the city so much. How about tomorrow afternoon you explore the beltline and take your family to the aquarium. It will be a wonderful day out”

Looking At Harper

Harper is in the middle of his 8th season with the Phillies.

He led the franchise to the 2022 World Series.

Prior to Philadelphia, Harper had spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

The two-time MVP finished the 2026 regular season batting .269 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs in 162 games.