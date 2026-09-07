Phillies Handed Major Injury Update on Impact Left-Handed Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies could soon get Tanner Banks back into the fold.

Philadelphia concluded a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday with a 1-0 win. The Phillies split the four-game series, as Philadelphia won the final two games of the series.

Philadelphia is now 81-63 and will kick off a three-game home series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Tanner Banks Update

During the Phillies’ pivotal series against the Braves, Philadelphia gave an injury update on an impact left-handed pitcher.

Philadelphia quietly announced an update on left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks, who’s been on the IL since July 9. The Phillies have been building Banks back up, and the hope is he can be used as a multi-inning reliever before the season ends.

“Began a rehab assignment on Aug. 26. The Phillies are building Banks to pitch three innings for a potential long man role with the big league club,” the MLB.com injury update read.

Getting Banks back would be a big boost to the Phillies bullpen. He gives Don Mattingly another left-handed option, while also giving some length out of the bullpen if needed.

Banks is in his fifth MLB season and did struggle before being placed on the IL. He’s 0-4 with a 7.14 ERA in 28 games, including 1 start this season. Yet, in his MLB career, he’s 11-13 with a 4.01 ERA in 227 games, including 7 starts.

When Banks will return to the Phillies roster is unclear, but Philadelphia expects to activate him before the season is up. So, he will have a role for the team down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Philadelphia Right Now

Philadelphia picked up a huge 1-0 win over the Braves on Monday to split the four-game series.

Jesus Luzardo tossed a two-hit shutout in 1 hour, 51 minutes, as he struck out 12 and walked out one. It was a quick and dominant outing from the left-hander as the lone run came from a Kyle Schwarber home run.

“I like pitching fast and I like fast games,” Luzardo said. … “Starting out the first inning, you can tell that it was going to be a good day, stuff wise.”

With the win, the Phillies are now 4 games back of the Braves with just 18 games left. Although winning the division is unlikely, Philadelphia is focused on making the playoffs.

Schwarber’s home run was the lone run, and he said he was thinking of just putting the ball in play at that point.

“It’s not thinking slug,” Schwarber said. “It’s not thinking anything like that, it’s just trying to find a way on. Obviously, a really good heater and other good pitches, but [Didier Fuentes] leaves one middle and I was just able to get the barrel there to it, and it takes off.”

The Phillies are now 81-63.