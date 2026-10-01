Is Zack Wheeler Available? Phillies’ Pitching Plan Revealed Behind Aaron Nola

The Philadelphia Phillies will play in Atlanta against the Braves on Thursday night with their seasons both on the line.

It’s a decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The teams split the first two games in the best-of-three series. Only one team can move on.

Both teams entered Thursday with a bit of uncertainty about their pitching plans, but things are beginning to take shape.

According to multiple reports, the Phillies will be starting the veteran Aaron Nola on the mound. It was the most logical decision given that he’s on full rest.

It does raise the question about Zack Wheeler, though. He hasn’t pitched in this series. Would the Phillies really go out of the postseason potentially without even using him?

There’s reason to expect that Wheeler could follow Nola at some point in Thursday’s game.

Is Zack Wheeler Available?

Wheeler is available on Thursday night, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

“Nola will be on regular rest after pitching most recently in the penultimate game of the regular season Saturday, when he opened a bullpen game on two days’ rest and only threw 21 pitches,” Gelb writes. “The Phillies could also use Zack Wheeler, who is on three days’ rest, as a reliever in Game 3. Jesús Luzardo, who started Game 1 on Tuesday, is in play for an inning or two in Game 3 if needed.”

Wheeler pitched the Phillies’ regular season finale on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Philadelphia needed to win that game to ensure a playoff spot, and they did, so Wheeler’s arm was used for a good cause there.

Generally, starting pitchers then get at least four days of rest after an outing.

If Wheeler were to pitch Thursday, he would’ve gotten three days of rest — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday.

Plenty of pitchers go on shorter rest in the playoffs, but it still comes with a risk. It throws off between-start routines and has potentially a greater injury probability.

A pitcher may also be slightly less effective if their arm isn’t feeling as fresh and rested as usual.

Wheeler, though, is one of this era’s great pitchers and had a 3.00 ERA in 28 outings in the regular season for the Phillies. He’s 36 years old now and doesn’t have a ton of time left in his career, most likely. He’d be a logical guy to trust in a big spot on Thursday night.

Of course, if the Phillies were able to win without using Wheeler, he could start Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. But that only matters if the Phillies get there.

Zack Wheeler Short Rest History

According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Wheeler has pitched in relief on short rest once in his career.

That was in Game 7 of the 2023 NLCS. The Phillies were eliminated that night, 4-2, by the Diamondbacks.

Wheeler did his part, though. He went 1.2 innings out of the pen, striking out one and walking one while not allowing a hit or a run.