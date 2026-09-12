Phillies Get Encouraging Jesus Luzardo Injury News During Braves Series

The Philadelphia Phillies got some good news concerning Jesús Luzardo’s injured shoulder. The left-hander told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki that an MRI revealed no structural damage beyond inflammation.

Luzardo’s injury was rather unfortunate for the Phillies, especially after a brutal extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves. The left-hander was coming off the best start of his career against the Braves, throwing a complete-game shutout. He had a 1.70 ERA dating back to June 10.

The Phillies would prefer to avoid any possible injured list stint concerning Luzardo’s left shoulder. Even if they could backdate it as far as possible, it’s still a 15-day absence that they can’t afford. Not when every game matters.

Phillies Get Encouraging News on Jesus Luzardo’s MRI

Because it was a shoulder issue, the Phillies got imaging done on Jesus Luzardo’s injured left shoulder. The fact that the MRI revealed no structural damage rules out the worst-case scenario for the 2026 All-Star.

However, he’ll miss at least one start while the Phillies figure out the next steps with his shoulder. Interim manager Don Mattingly wasn’t overly concerned with Luzardo’s status. Shoulder injuries have a habit of lingering, so it’s important for the club to ensure this doesn’t turn into a lengthy absence.

With Luzardo scratched and no viable options available, the Phillies will try to navigate through a bullpen game against the Braves. Tim Mayza will start as an opener.

After they get through this Braves series, they’ll re-evaluate Luzardo on the off-day following the Braves series. If he requires a stint on the injured list, his regular season will essentially be over.

However, the Phillies’ primary concern will be the left-hander’s postseason viability. They’re almost certain to play in the Wild Card round of the National League playoffs. Before the injury news dropped, Luzardo was being talked about as possibly the club’s Game 1 starter.

For Philadelphia to have any chance of advancing in the postseason, they’ll need a healthy Luzardo. It’ll be a matter of when the left-hander becomes asymptomatic, then trying to build up from there. The longer he sits, the tougher it will be for the Phillies to stretch him back out into a starter.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are in a tight race with the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s top Wild Card. The two clubs enter play on September 12 with identical 82-66 records. Chicago owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, so Philadelphia needs a better record to host the series.

In terms of Wild Card contention, the Phillies are 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to 12, with 14 games left to play.

Realistically, the Phillies need at least six more wins to ensure they’ll be playing into October. At full strength, they could throw a starting three of Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesús Luzardo at any team.

However, it’s easier said than done. The next two games for the Phillies will come against the Atlanta Braves, a team that’s had their number this season.