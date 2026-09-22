Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gives Encouraging Jesus Luzardo Injury Update Before Brewers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies anxiously await Jesus Luzardo’s return. The left-hander continued to play catch at Citizens Bank Park, getting out to 120 feet, according to interim manager Don Mattingly.

“Just continuing to throw and continues to feel good, still trending in the right direction for us,” Mattingly told 94 WIP’s Dave Uram.

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly with a positive update about Jesús Luzardo after he’s thrown the past couple days. @SportsRadioWIP @KYWNewsradio https://t.co/JiAIBbWWYX pic.twitter.com/OtqvFboRct — Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 22, 2026

From this point forward, the Phillies will be playing only postseason teams. Both the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays each have the best record in their respective leagues.

The upcoming series against the Brewers serves as a mini-preview for a potential National League Division Series matchup. Milwaukee is on track to win the top seed in the NL, so the Phillies would have to finish with the No. 4 or 5 seed to be on their side of the bracket.

Phillies Give Encouraging Injury Update on Jesus Luzardo’s Shoulder

Jesus Luzardo has not appeared in a game since September 7. A sore shoulder has sidelined the All-Star left-hander since. He’s currently on the 15-day injured list, which has been backdated to September 12, and is hoping to return by the start of the postseason.

The next step in his progression will be getting back on the mound. Mattingly says they’ll take Luzardo’s recovery day by day, but didn’t give specifics on when the left-hander will throw off a mound next.

“I think every day is kind of like, each one how he comes back tomorrow,” said Mattingly. “Obviously, we’re moving in the right direction.”

With the postseason fast approaching, there isn’t much margin for error in getting him back. The Wild Card Series starts on September 29.

“He feels good every day. He hasn’t come back with any inflammation or lack of range, or anything like that. So it’s been good.”

Luzardo can be activated from the injured list on September 27 at the earliest. It’s unclear what his potential role could be for the Wild Card Series. Considering he’s been down for a while, he may have to pitch out of the bullpen.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently 86-70. They remain a game behind the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres for the National League’s top Wild Card spot.

As the current NL postseason bracket stands, the Phillies would have to travel to Truist Park for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Considering that Philadelphia went 4-9 against Atlanta, they’ll hope to reverse their fortunes.

Jesus Luzardo’s availability for the postseason will say a lot. The Phillies will try to stretch him out to start, which will become more helpful the deeper they advance.

The final six games will likely determine their postseason fate. Their magic number to clinch is 3 entering the series against the Brewers. Realistically, they just need to go 3-3 on their final homestand to eliminate the Arizona Diamondbacks, the final Wild Card challenger remaining in the NL.