Phillies’ Closer Redeems Himself After Collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies could not afford another bullpen disaster heading into Saturday night. Not after Jhoan Duran erased Cristopher Sanchez’s masterpiece Friday with a single pitch. Not after the bullpen already helped blow games earlier in the week. And not while the Phillies are trying to prove their turnaround under interim manager Don Mattingly is legitimate.

That is why Saturday’s save carried far more importance than a normal ninth inning.

Less than 24 hours after publicly blaming himself for a devastating loss against the Cleveland Guardians, Duran returned to the mound and delivered a clean inning to secure a 3-0 Phillies victory at Citizens Bank Park. The outing snapped Philadelphia’s three-game losing streak and may have prevented a much larger confidence issue from developing inside the bullpen.

Friday’s collapse clearly affected Duran emotionally, and he did not hide it afterward.

“I feel really bad right now,” Duran said after Friday’s 1-0 loss, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Because I want to do the best I can for [Cristopher Sanchez] to win after a game like that, and I did not do it.”

The honesty immediately stood out because closers rarely speak so openly after a blown save, especially after only one pitch. Duran understood exactly what had been lost. Sanchez had just thrown eight scoreless innings while extending his scoreless streak to 37.2 innings, the second-longest streak in franchise history. Philadelphia only needed three outs to preserve one of the most dominant starts of the MLB season.

Instead, Cleveland pinch-hitter Kyle Manzardo crushed Duran’s first pitch, a 97 mph splitter, over the left-field wall. The Phillies never recovered offensively, wasting a historic effort from Sanchez in one swing.

Phillies Bullpen Pressure Was Starting to Build Again

The timing of Friday’s collapse made the situation feel even worse for Philadelphia because the bullpen had already become a growing concern. Earlier in the week, the Phillies’ relievers turned a manageable game against Cincinnati into a blowout loss after Aaron Nola exited. Even though Philadelphia has played significantly better since Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson, late-inning instability has continued creating tension around the roster.

That pressure quickly shifted toward Duran after Friday’s defeat because closers naturally become the face of bullpen failures. One bad inning can reshape the perception of an entire relief unit, especially when it wastes a historic outing from a starting pitcher.

The Phillies desperately needed Duran to respond immediately Saturday night because anything less could have created lingering doubt around one of the team’s most important relievers. Instead, Duran attacked hitters aggressively and looked composed throughout the inning rather than pitching cautiously after Friday’s mistake.

Closers often struggle when they begin trying to avoid contact instead of trusting their stuff. Duran did the opposite Saturday. He looked confident throwing his pitches and never appeared shaken by the previous night’s disaster.

Phillies Need Jhoan Duran Locked In Mentally

Philadelphia’s current formula for winning has become very clear over the past month. The Phillies are relying heavily on dominant starting pitching from Sanchez and Zack Wheeler while asking the bullpen to protect games late. Wheeler continued that trend Saturday by throwing six scoreless innings against Cleveland before Orion Kerkering and Brad Keller bridged the game to Duran.

After the win, Mattingly emphasized how important those elite outings have become for the entire pitching staff.

“Those guys are a weapon,” Mattingly said about Wheeler and Sanchez.

Still, Philadelphia’s postseason hopes will eventually depend on whether the bullpen can consistently finish those games. That makes Duran’s emotional response over the weekend important beyond one save opportunity.

Friday showed how seriously he takes responsibility for protecting leads. Saturday showed the Phillies still trust him to handle the ninth inning immediately after failure. That trust matters because closers can unravel quickly when self-doubt begins affecting their approach on the mound.

Duran did not look tentative Saturday night. He looked aggressive, composed and fully in control of the inning.

For a Phillies team trying to climb back into contention after its disastrous start, that emotional reset may end up becoming one of the most important developments from the weekend series against Cleveland.