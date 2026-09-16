Phillies Reliever Jonathan Bowlan Gets Honest After Nationals Loss

The Philadelphia Phillies had a rough night against the Washington Nationals. Facing a team with no postseason aspirations, they had a listless 6-3 loss to their division rival.

Reliever Jonathan Bowlan served up the game-winning home run to Daylen Lile in the seventh inning. He spoke about that after the game with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“It was executed; he just put a good swing on it,” said Bowlan. “The result is what it is. If he rolled over, you’d be saying something different. But that’s part of the game. He was ready for it; put a good swing on it.”

Jonathan Bowlan on Daylen Lile Home Run

Jonathan Bowlan entered a tough situation in the seventh. He inherited a second and third, one-out jam in a 3-3 game after Cristopher Sanchez left his start. The Nationals countered by sending Daylen Lile off the bench. Lile was out of the lineup with the left-hander Sanchez starting the game.

The matchup actually favored the Phillies reliever, so it wasn’t necessarily a bad decision by interim manager Don Mattingly from a process standpoint. Entering that game, Bowlan had held opposing left-handed hitters to a .183/.264/.284 slash with a 30.1% strikeout rate.

Bowlan tried to start the sequence with a first-pitch changeup at the bottom of the strike zone. However, Lile intercepted the pitch and smoked it 407 feet to straightaway center.

“He’s a good ballplayer; he’s here for a reason,” said Bowlan. “It’s just how it goes sometimes. You can only do so much searching. When you execute pitches, it either goes good, or sometimes it doesn’t.”

It wasn’t as if Lile recognized a pattern either. Per Statcast search, Bowlan has thrown 229 pitches on a 0-0 count. Only 20 of them were changeups. In a key situation where he needed a strikeout, he was hoping a tendency-breaker would give him an advantage. Unfortunately for Bowlan and the Phillies, it didn’t.

Phillies Right Now

The one silver lining to that loss is that no team took advantage. The Cubs, Padres, and Diamondbacks all lost. So it ended up being a day where the Phillies inched closer to the postseason despite not winning. Their magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot is 8.

However, the Wild Card race has gotten very tight as Philadelphia continues to limp toward the finish line. Much of that has been an inconsistent bullpen, especially in situations like this.

Jonathan Bowlan has been one of many relievers who have struggled to lock down a setup role in front of closer Jhoan Duran. That’s been due to injuries to Brad Keller and Caleb Kilian. Both Bowlan and Orion Kerkering haven’t quite locked down the role.

For the Phillies to get to where they want to go, someone will have to step up in the eighth-inning role. And they’re certainly hoping Bowlan can shake off this rough outing and seize that role.